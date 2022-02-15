Exatlón All Star: Did Aristeo Cázares end up in the hospital because of the production? This theory ensures

The red team of Exathlon All Star faces a difficult situation where more than one athlete suffers from symptoms and mishaps that reduce the performance of the squad due to the rest that was medicated for them. One of them is the champion of the second installment, Aristeo Cazareswho recently suspended his performance due to health problems.

This Sunday, before starting the last Survival tests that both lines of the show faced, the parkour expert stated in ceremony that an infection caused him discomfort for which he must now remain on the bench.

Related news

According to the statement issued by the eldest of the brothers huntersthe discomforts that he presents in his condition and that prevent him from competing began days before, when when he got up to face each day he suffered from headaches, fatigue, as well as discomfort in the ears and eyes that at the time he did not consider serious.

Subsequently, the health Aristeo in the rounds of Exathlon All Star worsened and the athlete explained the following:

“Because of the circumstances I’ve been in, and trying to put up with those symptoms, it ended up as a result of having an infection. I feel bad when it comes to passing the circuits, I feel bad when I get up… There are times when you want to run and want to do it, but the complications go further ”

Did Aristeo Cázares end up in the hospital because of the production?

In his speech, the scarlet row contestant stated that his ailments are possibly related to the contact he had with mud on the circuit that includes this mixture; However, the Keyla theories, ‘The queen of spoilers’, expose another situation that involves lack of hygiene on the part of production.

days before Aristeo exhibited these health problems, the official page of ‘Queen K’ published a photograph where the pool of a track in Exathlon All Star with dirty water.

“Change that water, they are going to make people sick… I warn you that they are going to make athletes sick… Change that,” added the Facebook profile to the image.

Tests like this give rise to assumptions that it is the production team that is possibly responsible for the disease that for now keeps inactive Aristeo Cazares and that possibly, later, generates more discomfort in other competitors.