Electronic ID readers compatible with macOS

One of the readers most used by users. It stands out for having a very small size, which facilitates its transport and is compatible with the electronic DNI 3.0 and with other smart cards that have some type of chip. It is fully compatible with macOS as there is no complex software system to install. Simply, you have to connect and start using the software of the State institutions.

It has a USB-A connection to the computer, which is hidden at the bottom of the hooked reader itself. This may cause you to have to use an adapter to be able to connect it. In addition, at the top there is a status LED that will inform you at all times if the DNI is properly connected or not.

Rocketek

Reader that has a wide compatibility with smart cards. It is designed to be used both with the electronic DNI of Spain and with other international cards. Specifically, you can find compatibility with 5V, 3V and 1.8V smart cards, ISO 7816 Class A, B and C. It has a really compact size, and in this case it acts as if it were a simple pen drive. With a twist you will be able to remove the connection to insert the smart card.

But it provides many more options. When you unfold the USB connection to connect it to the Mac, you can also see the space that is dedicated to the SD memory card. Ideal in this way to have a 2 in 1 adapter with the aim of always taking it with you when you travel.

upright reader

A device that can become ideal if you are in an office. It guarantees an entry of the electronic DNI or any other electronic card easily. This is because it has a vertical design and not a horizontal one. The reader can be comfortably supported on an office table, and the card inserted from the top.

The connection used is USB-A, so you will probably have to choose to use a corresponding adapter to connect it to the Mac. Likewise, full software compatibility is guaranteed as it can be used on both Mac and Windows PC. . In addition, it is compatible with all current electronic DNIs and other cards of the same type.

Chipnet

Reader model that is really compact and is prepared for both Intel and M1 Macs. It has a weight of only 0.02 kg, and a USB-C connection, without long cables to connect. This makes it ideal especially for laptops, since practically nothing is bulky. Inside the reader you will only have to insert the chip facing upwards.

It is compatible with electronic DNI 3.0 and 4.0. It’s built to the highest quality standards and always with development for the Mac in mind. It doesn’t need any specific drivers, so you just plug in and use your DNI as usual. In this case both 3.0 and 4.0.

woxter

Reader that has a really classic design. Connection via a one-meter cable and with a USB-A port. Ideal if you have an adapter available with which you can connect it and use it comfortably. In this case, the smart card is connected horizontally, being able to support the reader anywhere on a table to work in a really comfortable way.

Compatible with DNI 3.0 and 4.0. It is a Plug&Play device, so you will simply have to connect it to start using it. It does not require the installation of any type of added controller, beyond those offered by the State Institutions. In addition, it has a really competitive price in the market. And if you want to combine it with your decoration, you should know that it is available in Various colors.

Took

External reader for smart cards Smart Card, although it is especially indicated for the electronic DNI. It offers USB-A connection with a speed of 480 mbps. This makes it necessary to always have an external adapter in order to have the best possible connection. In addition, the elongated cable allows you to have the reader anywhere on your table, giving you as much freedom as possible.

It is available on Amazon in two different colors: black and white. Compatible with all versions of the operating system, and without the need to install any external program. The only problem that can be found is that it does not have a status LED to know when the reading is done correctly.

Trust

This model is FIPS 201, FIPS TAA, and ISO 7816 Class A, B, C compliant for secure login to government-developed websites. The design is quite compact with a status LED right at the top. The connection cable is 100 cm long and can be arranged easily and flexibly on the desktop.

It’s easy to connect by simply plugging the USB cable into your Mac running any version of the operating system. At the moment it will be detected and you can start working with all the software where you want an identification of this type. At the base of the reader there are non-slip rubber feet preventing any vibration from affecting the connection.

ZOWEETEK

This model has a Realtek chipset which guarantees maximum safety and lifetime use. All common access cards, army, air force and also national identification cards will be readable. Compatible with all operating systems, although in the case of macOS, the installation of third-party software must be authorized.

The new CCID generation means that you do not have to reinstall any type of firmware. In this case, the reader does not have an operating indicator to be able to have information at all times that everything is in order. The cable is not very long, to avoid creating a real chaos on your office table.

Keyboards with integrated readers

Another option that we can find in the ID card reader market is in the keyboards themselves. This is ideal especially when you will be working constantly with your smart cards, and you need fast and compact access. Ideal especially when we talk about a keyboard for iMac.

Cherry

A brand known to all when it comes to membrane keyboards. It is a smart security keyboard with USB and card reader in black. It has a QWERTY layout. The dimensions are considerable: 458 x 188 x 46 mm. The keyboard is quite long so that it can be connected to your iMac without any problem, guaranteeing full compatibility.

The card reader will allow you to enter your DNI or any other document that has a compatible chip such as a health card. Beyond the traditional keyboard, there is a numeric pad indicated for advanced administrative or management tasks. In this way you can gain productivity.

Cool Box

Keyboard with USB-A connection that has membrane technology. This makes it have a really short key travel, something that can be annoying for those people who are used to mechanical keyboards. But without a doubt you will be facing a quality and above all robust keyboard that can have a great life ahead of it. What you are going to have for sure is a really smooth and silent typing, ideal for offices.

In total there are 106 keys in Spanish distribution. In the upper part you can find an electronic ID reader in the center. But it is also open to other cards that are smart, such as identification cards. That is why we are facing an ideal accessory for any iMac that you have in the office and that you always need to use with a certain frequency.

Our recommended

It has been seen that there are many card readers available on the market. We will definitely stay with two of them. The first of them corresponds to the chip net brand, because it’s designed with a Mac in mind, whatever hardware you have. Whether it’s Intel or M1, it will be able to be used comfortably thanks to the USB-C connector. In addition, it stands out for having an adequate size to be able to transport it comfortably.

Secondly, the model of Trust. Also compact, and compatible with Mac. At the top it has a large LED indicator, ideal to know that everything is working correctly with your smart card.