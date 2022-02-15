‘Dust devils’ spotted on the surface of Mars

21:26 GMT 13.02.2022
A photo of the surface of Mars released by the European Space Agency taken earlier this month by the CaSSIS camera on board the ESA/Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter shows part of Argyre Planitia in the vicinity of Hooke Crater in the highlands of Mars. south of the planet

On the surface of the planet you can see some bluish shapes that are traces of dust devils. The landscape seen in the image looks quite similar to what is known as the Mars ‘chaotic terrain’a kind of patches on the surface of “disorderly groups of rocks of various sizes and shapes” grouped together and “often enclosed in depressions”.

Although this small patch has not been defined as one of these, its appearance is certainly chaotic. The faint bluish shapes that can be seen in the image are actually traces left by eddies or whirlpools of dust that occur both on Mars and on Earth; the color of these shapes is the result of three filters that were combined to make the image.

Released in 2016, Trace Gas Orbiter it reached Mars orbit later that year and began its mission in 2018. In addition to providing images of the planet’s surface, the spacecraft is also expected to provide “data transmission services.” for the second ExoMars mission that is supposed to reach the red planet in 2023, as the ESA points out.

