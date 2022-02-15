Deodorant Myths Explained

Smelling good and controlling perspiration with deodorants has generated doubts that are never cleared up, they turn into secret fears that we dare not share, so as not to appear ignorant or paranoid, or worse still, they generate myths that roll like a snowball. creating more uncertainty.

Fake news can be powerful. For years it has been reported that deodorants had a component that penetrated the skin and could cause diseases such as breast cancer, especially in women, due to shaving. According to that rumour, the particles of the product passed through the skin and reached the lymph nodes to accumulate there and couldn’t get out because the antiperspirant component wouldn’t let them.

The American Cancer Society review and denies, assuring that there is no scientific evidence to support these claims. And that, in fact, they have been made Extensive studies have shown no link between deodorant use, skin cancer, or shaving.

What can happen, explains the publication, is that small cuts from shaving increase the risk of infection, but “it is unlikely that this is a significant source of carcinogens (cancer-causing substances) that enter the body and reach mammary cells.

Yes. This has been one of those silent anxieties that we only remember when we’re about to apply deodorant on our way out of the shower, because otherwise we’d Google it.

The doctor Karolina Landetaa specialist in aesthetic medicine, explains that usually what is indicated is to wait an hour after shaving to apply deodorant, This way you avoid causing skin irritation.

“If you put it on right away, it could burn or irritate you because even very slightly, the razor peels the skin, especially if you have delicate skin, and here is the real key to the matter,” says the doctor, pointing out that what really can happen to us when using deodorant is contact dermatitis.

The key to success

More important than choosing a specific type of deodorant is knowing whether or not we are sensitive to the products, instead of letting ourselves be carried away by myths and rumours.

“The individual sensitivity of the human being against the effect of the product is what must be taken into account. Normally what is created with the use of deodorant is contact dermatitis. That means that any chemical product that the deodorant has will cause irritation, itching, peeling, burning, redness, pustules, among other symptoms”.

“There are resistant skins that accept a wide variety of products, but it is important to note that these products, and many other personal care products, often contain alcohols, perfumes, and other chemicals that can cause topical damage even similar to a burn.”

In response to this awareness, the skin produces more melanocytes to protect itself and therefore begins to darken. In this way, the key to knowing if we use them or not, and which ones to choose, is to try because everything depends on our sensitivity.

Do they cover the pores or not?

One of the components of antiperspirant deodorants are usually aluminum-based compounds, and although according to the American Cancer Society they block the sweat glands to prevent sweat from reaching the surface of the skin, until now a clear link has not been established between aluminum-containing antiperspirants and breast cancer; although it could be related to cardiac arrhythmias, as suggested by a study published in SciELO.

However, they can temporarily clog pores. “Very dense, very pasty products can clog the pores, where the apocrine glands are located, which are the ones that allow sweating, so that, in any case, every day You have to wash very well so that there can be healthy perspiration, the skin does not suffer the consequences and avoid bad odours”.

smell good in bed

On the other hand, it is also common to ask ourselves if it can be harmful to apply deodorant after bathing, at night, before going to bed and the answer is that it is not.

“Yes, it can be used when sleeping, because during the hours of sleep there may be perspiration. We all sweat! Nobody wants to smell bad in bed, especially if they sleep accompanied, then it is not contraindicated at all, but it is advisable to avoid greater amount of chemicals in our skin,” says Dr. Landaeta.

“This is why it has been convenient to use more natural, alcohol-free, perfume-free and lighter products. But the recommendation is to try different deodorants until you find the one that works and does not cause symptoms of atopic dermatitis, as well as using products with fewer chemicals.

Advantages of natural products

Although it is clear that conventional deodorants are not harmful to health and that their operation depends on our sensitivity to their components, it is undeniable that natural products are becoming more and more popular. The reasons in this case are simple.

The first, according to the dermatologist, Agustín Viera, consulted by the magazine SModa of El País, is the importance for the consumer to be responsible with the environment. In natural cosmetics, whose raw material has a very low proportion of chemical or synthetic substances, the production has much less impact than conventional products. and the second is the care of the skin microbiota, one of the objectives of natural cosmetics, which also contributes to the reduction of the growth of pathogenic microorganisms.

What type of deodorant to choose

Sensitivity of our skin, amount of perspiration, and intensity of the smell are the factors that we must take into account to decide which deodorant to use, no other. Landaeta points out that today there is a wide range that adapts to the varieties of skin, which even contain moisturizing ingredients.

“There are alternatives on the market that include hypoallergenic, alcohol-free, perfume-free, chemical-free, natural and lighter-texture products, but it is difficult to guarantee their operation because it depends on each person.”

On the other hand, For those who suffer from excessive sweating, another alternative is the application of botulinum toxin in the armpit area. “This way you avoid sweating, bad-smelling perspiration, and consequently, the use of deodorant. In addition, a piece of equipment recently came out, which is like a laser, which prevents the contraction of the muscle that stimulates the glands that generate sweat, with which would also not require the use of antiperspirant.

There are also homemade options that have been passed down generation after generation. Thus, we have the classic baking soda paste with lemon, vinegar solutions, as common options, but they can be irritating, so it is always advisable to consult a specialist and discontinue the use of any product that may cause an adverse reaction.

