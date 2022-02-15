Date, Channel and Schedule of Mazatlán FC vs Club América | Pending Match | Matchday 2 | MX League

The Eagles of America finally managed to add their first three points of this Closure 2022after doing the honors to Santos Laguna at SST with a result of 2-3 with the actions of Diego Valdes, Salvador Reyes Y Bruno Valdezwhich meant lessening the pressure due to the discontent and criticism of the cream fans, even Santiago Solari He spoke with the commitment that the azulcremas have to do things well in the remainder of the contest. Aspect that they will be able to corroborate with the pending match before Mazatlan FC.

It should be remembered, the duel of the date 2 of the MX League Come in Eagles against gunboats was postponed at the time due to the arrangements that were being made in the facilities of the Kraken Stadium, having to be rescheduled for this Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. Central time. The America club seeks the three points as a visitor to leave the thirteenth place of the General Table where he settles with four points, while the rival to beat is in 15th place with three units.

Both those of Coapa like those run by Benat San Jose They come from winning their matches on Date 5, however, the Spanish coach would be playing his permanence in the MX League with the outcome of the duel postponed. While, Santiago Solari He must attenuate the doubts that his work continues to generate and install the capital squad at the top of the competition, therefore, he must take this match as the opportunity to resume flight in the campaign to ensure his place in the Liguilla.

Technical sheet of the meeting (Day 2- Liga MX- Clausura 2022)

Game: Mazatlan FC vs Club America

Place: Kraken Stadium

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Schedule: 7:00 p.m. Central Time

Transmission: Aztec TV

Reunion with Nicolas Benedetti

the match in Sinaloa It will be the first time that Nicholas Benedetti contest against the azulcremas despite having a current contract with America until 2023, but meets Mazatlan as a loan for one year. The Colombian has already debuted as a scorer for the Cañoneros by having two actions in his favor, the first goal in the Matchday 4 against tigers and in the date 5 versus Xolosreceiving praise from the fans for his performance being considered as a main piece in the attack.

Latest results between América and Mazatlán FC

In the Matchday 8 of Shout Mexico Opening 2021, the Eagles received in the Aztec stadium to Mazatlan to obtain the 2-0 victory with the works of Álvaro Fidalgo and Fernando Madrigal. At Guardians 2021, the azulcremas visited the kraken to have the victory with Ortíz’s own goal.