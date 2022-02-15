COMPANY / Stonemason of Letur sponsors an olive tree in solidarity with Obama, George Clooney and the Pope

Cantero de Letur, a Spanish company of reference in organic dairy products, has received the award “Olivo Solidario, El Aceite de la Vida” awarded by the Carboneros City Council together with the Lumière Foundation. The prize, with which it sponsors a centennial olive tree, highlights the charitable activity of the firm from Albacete and allows it to access a humanitarian program with which it seeks to raise funds for different NGOs.

In this way, Cantero de Letur will give a name for life to one of the centenary olive trees that make up the Educational Eco Park “For Solidarity and Harmony of the Peoples” accompanied by olive trees that have already been previously sponsored by numerous celebrities such as the Obama, George Clooney or the Pope. At the national level, we also find dozens of personalities such as Vicente del Bosque or Rozalén who have participated in a project that seeks to achieve a better world.

Cantero de Letur receives this award after more than 20 years supporting initiatives around the world to improve the standard of living of the most disadvantaged, highlighting, as the organizers reveal in a statement, the comprehensive care project for orphaned children in Ethiopia. The firm from Albacete maintains a firm commitment to solidarity both internationally and nationally, where it also battles the rural exodus in its region with different projects.

In the vicinity of the Despeñaperros massif, in the municipality of Carboneros, Jaén, this park has 800 centenary olive trees that show the solidarity work carried out by the group of entities and personalities that give their name to the emblematic olive producers. Maintaining a solidary projection, the donations obtained are used for the social, cultural or educational purposes of the NGO chosen by each sponsor.

The solidarity initiative also pursues the objective of publicizing the healthy properties and advantages of Spanish “liquid gold” throughout the world. For this reason, the sponsors receive bottles of extra virgin olive oil from these centuries-old trees that grow in the main olive-producing province in the world thanks to its almost 70 million olive trees, Jaén.

Pablo Cuervo-Arango, managing director of Cantero de Letur highlights that: “For us it is vital to protect our planet and the inhabitants that constitute it. We have spent decades trying to join as many social initiatives as our capacity allows us and with this award we will continue to support those most in need. That is our commitment.”

About Letur Stonecutter:

Cantero de Letur is the pioneer company in Spain in the production of organic dairy products with more than thirty years of history. It is currently the Spanish market leader in its segment and has a wide range of organic dairy products from goat, cow and sheep milk. Since its foundation, the company has maintained a strong social commitment to the rural area of ​​Letur, where it is located, and has become a fundamental pillar in the economy of this region of Albacete, generating more than 100 jobs for its inhabitants.

The dairy firm is present in the organic refrigerated market mainly with yogurts and kefires (they make up 80% of its sales with a volume of 2,560 tons), as well as fresh pasteurized milk and white pasteurized cheeses.