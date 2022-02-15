Club León: Jesús Martínez reveals the new plan for the Fiera stadium

Jesus Martinez PatinoPresident of Pachuca Groupdo not forget the project of a modern house for the Lion Club and clarifies that this is his next goal as an entrepreneur.

In interview with Raul Orvananos for the podcast “Owners of the ball”, Jesús Martínez revealed that although the project was slowed down by the pandemic, a new house for the Lion is the group’s priority and is their next big project.

Jesús Martínez Patiño right).



“Continuing to invest is something that makes us very excited, it is that we have invested a lot”, commented Martínez Patiño.

“It is incredible that in these two years of the pandemic we have invested more than in the last six or seven years.”

The project of the New Leon Stadium

In 2018, the businessman presented the construction project for the New León Stadiumwhose construction would cost around 100 million dollars and would be located between Francisco Villa, Alonso de Torres and José María Morelos boulevards.

A projection of the New León Stadium.



But due to the pandemic, the project has remained just that, in a plan, although now Jesús Martínez clarifies that the idea is still alive and that he even already has an alternative: remodeling the current Nou Camp Stadium.

“The next investment that follows and that the truth comes with great enthusiasm and we all have it ready, is to build the stadium, build a new one or renovate the one that has already been invested in, that people want a lot and that everything is close by and that It is the León Stadium”.

stadium with history

Last year, Grupo Pachuca announced the purchase of the Nou Camp Stadium from businessman Roberto Zermeño in an undisclosed figure. Originally there was speculation about the intention of Jesús Martínez to use the property for the Fiera for a few more years and then sell it for the Poliforum complex, but now a new option has arisen.

It was only on February 1st that the 55th anniversary of the opening of the Stadium was celebrated, which has seen two World Cup games and four coronations of the Esmeraldas in the First Division.

The León Stadium, also called Nou Camp.



It was also the venue for a youth World Cup and religious, social and artistic events, although it has lagged behind in terms of security and comfort for spectators.

Gradually improvements have been made, such as the construction of an official Club store, the paving of the parking lot and a press room, although the last major remodeling was done in the 1980s.

They already remodeled the Hidalgo

in Pachuca, Martínez and his company assumed the remodeling of the Hidalgo Stadium, completed in 2004 and that allowed them to host the U-17 World Cup in 2011.

The Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca.



At the time, after the remodeling, Hidalgo was considered among the best soccer stadiums in Latin Americawith modern boxes, press areas, state-of-the-art dressing rooms, full stuffing, fast food areas and, above all, safe access for fans.

‘Leon is an example’

In addition, Jesús Martínez recalled the investment in La Esmeralda and the GEN, which will allow Club León to train its youth in the medium and long term.

“León is an example, although we did not have the infrastructure to have the kids and now we already have it and with that we are going to grow.”

Lastly, Martínez congratulated his collaborators for their work on recent projects, such as the Universidad del Futbol in Pachuca, La Esmeralda and the León Stadium, and accepted that one of his dreams is to buy a team in Europe.