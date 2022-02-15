Chivas could appeal to the regulations to hire a substitute in Clausura 2022 after the injury of Jesús Molina

We present the options that the Flock would have to hire a new player

The injury that ended Jesús Molina’s participation in this Clausura 2022 was surprising for Chivas and could appeal to the regulations to incorporate a new player, although not explicitly because of the loss of its captain.

According to the competition regulations that govern the Mx League, it is specified in article 38 that clubs can register a new player in case one that is registered causes withdrawal due to an injury that truncates their participation in the competition; but nevertheless, the deadline was February 1, when registrations were closed.

However, if they wanted to, Guadalajara could appeal to another clause to be able to register a new element and it would be article 37 bis, where it is stipulated thatThey can hire any element that does not have a valid contract no later than February 1.

Jesús Molina suffered an injury last Sunday during the friendly duel between Guadalajara’s substitutes and youth players against Atlanta United, confirming that It is an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

What are Leaño’s options in the squad?

The rojiblanco strategist has some options on the bench to make up for the loss of the Guadalajara captain, where Sergio Flores stands out, who has been the player who has had the most action in that position. Other candidates aren Lalo Torres or Fernando Beltrán.