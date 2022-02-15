Chicharito maintains the hope of doing cool things… with El Tri and being World Cup champion

Javier Hernández wants the Mexican National Team, without him or with him, to reach the fifth game or to win the world championship

Javier Hernandezsoccer player Los Angeles Galaxyhopes to return to the Mexican team. However, now that he is away from the team led by Gerardo Martino, he wants the Triwithout him or with him, reach the fifth game or achieve the World Championship, because he insists that “let’s imagine things ching****”, a phrase that he gave prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“It’s not that I’m fed up or not. I will continue to do what is in my hands as a soccer player, do it in the best way, the rest is not up to me, it is not that I am fed up or tired. I’ve been a fan of the national team for a few years and we wish them the best, that they can qualify for world, that they do in the best way and hopefully, as I always said when I was part of the team, that right now I am not being taken into account, that we imagine shitty things and why not? Reaching the fifth game, being world champions, whether or not it is”, he externalized.Chicharito‘ in an interview for ESPN.

Hernández admitted that, despite being the top scorer in the Mexican teamfailed to make history with El Tri in the three World Cups to which he was summoned, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

“I never went to the national team and I will never want to go just to get my achievements, at the end of the day I already have them and at the end of the day I did not make history in that aspect with the Mexican team”.

‘Chicharito‘, who still keeps alive the hope of being world champion with Mexicoasks the fans and environment of El Tri to support the team regardless of the players or the coach on duty.

“People love stories, they love novels, we love villains, we love heroes. There is no hero here, there is no villain here. Here the most important thing should be that, whoever is there, decides who decides, that things go very well for the Mexican teamwhether we are inside or not inside. All of us who are Mexicans, I would like to see my team succeed, be it part of it or not be part of it, Mexico is the one who does it. It’s best to wish her the best. Mexican team and that my country can achieve the highest, which is a world championship that I hope I can see with my own eyes or that I can experience it, one never knows”.

‘CHICHARITO’ HAS OVERCOME THE DEPRESSION

Javier Hernandez was questioned about the happiness that is seen on the field of play, something that he had lost, to which the ‘Chicharito‘ revealed that he was able to overcome depression, the same one he got into due to a lack of self-love and acceptance. However, she has now learned to handle everything responsibly.

“When I came out of my depression, I took responsibility. It was that, the word responsibility and that I am responsible for my life, but I am also responsible for my reality. I no longer want to stay much on the victim side, of the excuses, that ‘if this had happened, what if the others, that if it had been easier, than if someone else’ and no”.

“Everything with its process, everything paying its prices for each decision, with the consequences, etc. When I came out of my depression, everyone talks a lot nowadays, which is something that I am totally in favor of, which is mental health, but what gave me the most was accepting and loving myself even more, because that which had me in depression was a lack of self-esteem and also a lack of accepting myself, that I have my light and my shadow, that I have things that are difficult to accept just like everyone else”.