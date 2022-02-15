Chapo Montes Fair Play with Club León goes around the world

The fair play gesture of Louis Montes at Cougars Vs Leonby avoiding the expulsion of the university Washington Corozohas generated reactions in several countries.









The Ole Newspaperthe most important sport in Argentina, resumed the gesture of the captain of Club León with the title “His team was losing, he corrected the referee and saved a rival from expulsion.”

“The debate on fair play is extensive and tiresome. There are those who prefer to take advantage of the slightest situation, while others appeal to fair play above all else”.

Chapito’s action prevented Corozo’s expulsion and although León lost the game, the news reached Estoniawhere the Soccernet.ee medium titled its note as “Fair play is still alive: Mr. Judge, cancel the red card!”

“Montes intervened immediately and explained that the decision was not correct. And the red card turned yellow because, as the video showed, there really was no assault.”

In Barcelona, ​​Spain, the newspaper Mundo Deportivo also picked up Chapito’s gesture Mountains:

“Luis Montes’s gesture begins to spread not only in Mexico but throughout the world of soccer. Despite the tension of the match and Leon’s disadvantage on the scoreboard, “Chapo” made an outstanding Fair Play gesture by preventing the referee from expelling a rival for a foul he did not commit.”

The American portal The18.com went further with the title: “You don’t need VAR when you have Chapo Montes.”

“In the end they continued 10 Vs 10 and Pumas held on to win 2-1. Fair play, Chapo Montes.”

From Chile, the middle RedGol resumed the game in which the Chileans Victor Dávila and Jean Meneses participated with the Fiera