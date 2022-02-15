Carolina Herrera brings color on Valentine’s Day

Bold pieces in bright colors to underline bravery, confidence and exuberance dominated Wes Gordon’s catwalk for Carolina Herrera on Monday, with short dresses with huge crimson ruffles and long pink-hued trains, very much in the mood for Valentine’s Day. .

A color palette of deep reds, blues, purples, pinks and yellows brought passionate life to the dramatic silhouettes of multi-length cocktail and ball gowns adorned with large bows or voluminous sleeves. There were also highly tailored pantsuits designed to illustrate a confident woman.

Gordon also used black and white to contrast with the bright colors. She said in a behind-the-scenes interview as she prepared for the launch of her fall-winter 2022 collection that the theme of brave, poised women was on her mind and she also prioritized doing “something special and full of love.”

“The Carolina Herrera woman is looking for epic pieces,” she said, “strong clothing for strong women.”

The collection debuted an array of midi-length dresses with plunging necklines and dramatic, flared silhouettes along with chic minidresses, some featuring colorful floral patterns. Among the most daring pieces was a red cocktail minidress adorned with numerous tulle ruffles on the shoulders and neck, so large that they created a sphere that extended over the face of the model.

“This season’s silhouettes are starkly linear and heavily tailored, but included moments of exuberance such as a rippling waterfall, oversized sleeve or color are revealed in the seam,” the brand explained on its Instagram page.

Most of the models wore their hair slicked back and heels with crossed straps. Some wore oversized sunglasses despite the frigid mid-February temperatures in New York.

Gordon said there was a reason why he went for the dramatic. “It’s our most fabulous and dramatic pieces that are selling the fastest,” he said. “There is definitely, I think, a desire to celebrate, to dress (in a special way). The time is definitely right now.”

Among the celebrities who attended the parade were the actress of Puerto Rican origin Ariana DeBose, nominated for an Oscar for “West Side Story” (“Love without barriers”), Alexandra Daddario from the series “The White Lotus” and Alisha Boe from the series “ 13 Reasons Why”.

DeBose, wearing a purple floral minidress by Herrera, praised Gordon for running the fashion house in his 30s. “I find his work to be incredibly inventive, but he also celebrates femininity,” he said. “And for me, being a Latina, I could see myself in her … in these beautiful, beautiful pieces,” he said.

Presenting the collection to a physical audience this year was important to Gordon because, he said, “we are a very proud part of New York Fashion Week. I am proud to be a designer in New York. This was an opportunity where we were going to say ‘we are here, we plan to make things more beautiful, the world keeps turning and we are proud to be part of that conversation’.