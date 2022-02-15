Carlos Vela says no to the Mexican National Team again

Doubts are over Carlos candle. The Mexican attacker answered what his future will be with the Mexican National Team, where he has not played since the last World Cup in Russia 2018 ended, when Mexico fell to Brazil in the Round of 16 by a score of 2-0.

Coincidentally, the first game of the attacker of the LAFC He debuted with the green shirt in 2007 against the Verdeamarela team, in a friendly match, which was also lost by a 1-3 scoreboard, in which he played just 17 minutes.

Carlos Vela ends his career with the Mexican National Team

Vela confirmed that he will no longer return with the Mexican National Team. “Yes (close the door to play with Mexico), I think It’s time for the young ‘Chucky’ , ‘Tecatito’, Lainezhe assured in an interview with ESPN’s ‘Now or Never’.

Total he played 72 games, in which he got 19 goals and nine assists. He played in two World Cups: South Africa 2010 and Russia 2018; he was a Gold Cup champion in 2009 and 2015, as well as a Concacaf Cup in 2015; and was at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Carlos Vela assured that his retirement is close

Meanwhile, Vela also wanted to clarify what his future in soccer will be, and he has already set a date for his retirement as a professional: “I always say that I have two or three years of good level left, to be able to continue competing against the best. After that I will see how I am mentally. When I noticed that I am not enjoying myself or I am no longer as I want to be, it will be time to retire, ”she sentenced.

The MLS season kicks off at the end of this month and the LAFC striker hopes he can pull off a dream campaign, just like he did in 2019, when won the MVP of the yearplus he hopes to be champion with his team.

“If physically the injuries respect me, I can be the best in this league”, he finished.