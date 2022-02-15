Carlos Vela reiterates that he has already closed the door of the Mexican team

The LAFC forward pointed out that the current moment of the Tri belongs to elements like ‘Chucky’, ‘Tecatito’ and Lainez

LOS ANGELES — The Mexican striker Carlos candle reiterated his refusal to return to the Mexico national teamconsidering that his time with the national team has passed and it is up to the new generations to seek to transcend in a World Cup.

The LAFC striker was blunt in assuring: “Yes (I close the door to the Mexican National Team). I think it’s time for young people like ‘Chucky’ Lozano, ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Diego Lainez.”

“All of them are improving, they are young. They have to give, demonstrate. I had my chance and I couldn’t get that Mexico will go further than other players and it is time for them to try and seek to get where we could not, “he declared in ESPN Now or Never.

Carlos candlewho has not yet renewed his contract with Los Angeles F.C.mentioned that he is motivated to continue in the MLS, so he wants the injuries to respect him and with it “I can be the best in this league.”

“Later I will see if I am no longer enjoying it or I am no longer as I want to be, it will be time to leave it,” he added. Candle.

In the same vein, the striker mentioned that “I have two or three years left at a good level, to be able to continue competing with the best in this league,” he said in an interview with ESPN.