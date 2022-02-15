Carlos Vela closed the doors to the Tricolor team

Carlos candle revealed that the doors to the Mexican team are closed, somehow her ‘advertisedretirement‘ of the combined Tricolor.

The striker of LAFC He assured that he has no plans to wear the shirt of Mexicodeclaring that now is the time for the generation of young footballers, as it is Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, tecatito Crown, Diego Lainezamong others.

“Yes (I close the door to the Mexican National Team) I think it’s time for young people, Chucky, ‘Tecate’, Lainez,” he declared in an interview with ESPN.

On the other hand, Candle stressed that he has the conditions to be the best player in the league of the mlsas long as the injuries do not diminish him physically.

“If physically the injuries respect me, I can be the best in this league (MLS). I always say, I have two-three years of good level leftto be able to continue competing with the best in this league”, he mentioned.

Charles He pointed out that his retirement will come when he realizes that he is no longer enjoying playing soccer.

“When I notice that I am not enjoying myself or I am no longer as I want to be, it will be time to retire,” he added.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CHICHARITO HERNÁNDEZ: ‘I WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE NATIONAL TEAM SUCCEED, WHETHER YOU ARE IN IT OR NOT’