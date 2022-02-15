Carlos Ortiz, Mexican golfer, makes a hole in one at the Phoenix Open

Carlos Ortiz drove the 17,000 people who attended yesterday during the Final Day of the Phoenix Open crazy by making a hole in one. Photo: AFP and Pixabay.

The Mexican carlos ortiz went crazy at almost 20 thousand people who attended yesterday the Final Day of the phoenix open when performing a hole in one.

Thousands of spectators gather year after year in the stands of the par 3 of the 16th hole of the east course TPC Scottsdale, but this time the “ace” of Ortiz made the madness stand out especially conspicuously.

Dozens of beer glass boats began to fall on both the tee and the green and its surroundings when the Mexican golfer’s ball, hit with a 9 iron, landed about five meters from before the flag and gently rolled into the hole.

A day before the American Sam Ryder also achieved a hole in one in the same place and the cans and glasses of beer also flew from the stands, populated by a more usual audience of other sports specialties.

Carlos Ortiz makes history in golf

The man from Guadalajara had spent a day in two below par after having started the day with two consecutive birdiesuntil reaching the 16th hole in which at 178 yards he achieved the perfect shot causing the surprise of the fans.

After the big hit carlos ortiz He walked quickly towards the green, pretending to like the shot he made, however, he had to stop once he saw that his ball fell into the hole.

The Mexican raised his arms in celebration and returned to celebrate with his caddy and groupmates, who were equally excited for the Mexican.

In addition, Ortiz went down in history because he made eagle on the next hole, making him the first golfer to hit two of these shots this season, which is currently halfway through.

Carlos Ortiz finished in position 33 at the Phoenix Open by finishing with 277 strokes, seven under par, and thanks to his hole in one climbed 16 positions.