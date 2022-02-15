Carlos Hermosillo uncovers the real reason they removed Dávila from Cruz Azul

Hermosillo assured that there is something behind Álvaro Dávila’s departure from Cruz Azul

Carlos Hermosillo He is one of the greatest legends of Blue Cross and is always attentive to what happens in the institution. The former Celeste striker has given his opinion on multiple occasions about the current affairs of the team he loves and, after the dismissal of Alvaro Davila of the club, the opinion of the Grande del Cerro Azul was immediate.

Hermosillo pointed out that he doubts what Dávila said when he mentioned the reason for his departure from the club. The former striker considers that something else of greater weight happened within the leadership of the team, so the leader had to leave.

“It is not consistent to say that he is leaving due to personal problems, here is something more substantive than in particular we should not be interested and that in the football part the team is doing very well. Hopefully it doesn’t affect him, “he assured in an interview with Marca Claro.

On the other hand, he affirmed that it was something that “was seen coming” since he always noticed that Dávila handled himself questionably. Likewise, he took the opportunity to highlight that the team is not concerned about this situation and hopes that it will continue with the good results at the start of Clausura 2022.

What’s next for Cruz Azul?

The cement producers quickly covered the drop in Alvaro Davila and they rehired Jaime Ordiales to fill the position, now they will have to turn around the problems of the board and the defeat against Necaxa over the weekend, so they are already preparing for their Concachampions duel in Canada.

