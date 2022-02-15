Cardi B’s husband fills his house with roses on Valentine’s Day

Cardi-B she boasted through her social networks, the romantic gift that her husband gave her, the rapper Offsetwhom he married in 2017 and they have two daughters.

The artist who attended the Super Bowl LVI with whom he shared alongside celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Olivia Rodrigo. When he returned to his home, Her husband surprised her with roses and petals throughout her house, in a magnificent Valentine’s Day decoration, in which she showed her great love for Cardi B.

The singer uploaded the videos to her Instagram, where you can see how excited and happy she was, she couldn’t believe that all the rooms in the home were covered with roses, petals, and white candles. “What’s going on?!” he said at the beginning, adding “He did that! He really loves me!”

In the videos you can see that in the living room there were two heart-shaped arches also made of roses, the rapper at that time commented “I want to turn on the light because this is so beautiful,” and continued, “I love him. I feel so sad because I don’t know how to receive as much love as this.”

Besides, that wasn’t all, Offset, He gave her six handbags from the luxurious Chanel brand, with different designs that the celebrity did not hesitate to show her followers.

Previously, a few days ago, the rapper uploaded a video where she tattooed on her husband’s hand, the date of their wedding “9/20/17” as a Valentine’s Day gift.

Check out Cardi B’s stories