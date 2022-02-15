Brock Lesnar talks about the future of WWE: “Someone has to put butts in the seats”

During 2020 and 2021, WWE seemed to take some steps towards a new generation of talent, but suddenly, 2022 has brought us back to 2019 through the figure of Brock Lesnar, the last great veteran who personifies the company’s need to lean on the past to look to the futureAs paradoxical as it sounds. Or at least, until the “WrestleMania Season” is over, because Vince McMahon doesn’t want experiments on the way to his most important event of the year, with a Lesnar who will once again star in the “Show of Shows” alongside Roman Reigns.

However, the remodeling of NXT was good news for the future, and it is expected that, eventually, it will forge new stars as OVW once did with Lesnar, John Cena, Batista and Randy Orton. WWE has never made a radical cycle change in its different eras, and the mixture of veterans and young people was always key to its product. The question is if anyone really believes that Bron Breakker and Co. will live up to those, considering that the current generation is not, while, after all, WWE breaks income records.

► The old Lesnar

Man not very given to interviews, in a somewhat extraordinary way Lesnar sat down to chat with Pat McAfee In the most recent edition of this show, and there, “The Beast” had words that sounded like a rap to current talents, whom he urged to follow in his footsteps with a simple formula: narrative.