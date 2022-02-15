Brock Lesnar reveals differences between Vince McMahon and Dana White



Brock Lesnar is one of the few fighters who knows what it’s like to succeed in professional wrestling and MMA.. A few years after leaving the McMahon company (in 2004), Lesnar joined the ranks of the UFC, where he managed to become the company’s World Heavyweight Champion. Throughout his career, “The Beast” has been able to work for the presidents of both companies, Vince McMahon and Dana White.

Lesnar was recently invited to “The Pat McAfee Show”, where the fighter discussed various topics, including his relationship with McMahon and White. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“Yeah, Dana’s fine, I got a lot of money from him, I probably should have gotten more, maybe. I really can’t compare the two guys. My relationship with Vince is very different than I’ve had with Dana over the years. years. Vince and I have had a love-hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been a good one.. That is now old news. I have a lot of respect for both men. Dealing with Dana… is a totally different business. I met Vince when he was younger. Actually, I see Vince more as a father figure.. I learned a lot of things from him and was able to carry it over (to the UFC) and run the business with Dana. Vince is a self-made person, just like Dana, he took the company, brought it to the public and made a great deal.”

After winning this year’s men’s Royal Rumble Match, Lesnar has set himself a new goal, which is none other than to reach WrestleMania 38 as WWE Champion and challenge Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship in a title vs. title match. However, he must first reconquer the WWE Championship this coming Saturday, February 19 at WWE Elimination Chamber. “The Beast” will enter the elimination chamber with the current champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles and Austin Theory. Only one will walk out of the steel structure with the title on his waist.

