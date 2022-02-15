Britney Spears shares a moving Valentine’s message for her boyfriend Sam Asghari

After experiencing so many bitter moments due to her father’s controversial legal guardianship, Britney Spears has reasons to smile and one of them is her relationship with Sam Asghari.

The American singer, 40, and the personal trainer, 27, are spending their first Valentine’s Day together as an engaged couple, after starting their relationship in 2016.

The pop music star paid tribute to her partner with a sweet video of them riding bikes and joking about a FedEx truck.

perfect support

Britney is always very happy with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, who fills her with love

“This man has been with me through it all. I don’t know what I would do without him so I guess I’m going to keep him around a little bit longer,” Spears wrote in her caption. “I mean, he’s very hot. Love you”.

The singer also shared a Beauty and the Beast-inspired flower arrangement she received from her fiancé on her Instagram stories.

“My fiancé is the sweetest gift giver,” Spears said, showing a photo of her gift, complete with several heart emojis.

Surrendered at the feet of Britney

Asghari also shared a message on his Instagram dedicated to his future wife.

“Women are the most powerful humans on this earth, so folks listen up: what they don’t teach you in school is that the ability to listen and agree with your woman, even when you disagree, is the key to a happy life”, expressed the personal trainer. “What are they saying? Oh… Happy wife, happy life. Happy Valentine’s Day my lioness.”

Spears and Asghari got engaged last September, two months before the singer was released from her father’s 13-year guardianship.

A month later, Spears herself acknowledged her partner’s support in an Instagram post, expressing: “He has been with me both in my hardest moments and in my best years.”