Britney Spears fans insist the singer is ‘secretly married’ as her fiancé Sam Asghari called her his ‘wife’ on Valentine’s Day

BRITNEY Spears fans now believe the singer is “secretly married” as her fiancé Sam Asghari called her his “wife” in a sweet Valentine’s Day post.

The famous couple got engaged in September 2001 when Britney showed off her massive diamond ring.

Sam, 27, took to Instagram at the special sweetheart party to share a memory of the couple posing as they dressed for a friend’s wedding.

In the snap, Sam is wearing a three-piece suit while the iconic pop star is smiling behind her in a tight dress.

He captioned: “Women are the most powerful humans at this. Folks, listen up: what they don’t teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your wife, even if you disagree, is the key to a happy life.”

And he concluded: “What do they say? Oh… Happy wife, happy life. Happy Valentine my lioness.

However, some people focused on the personal trainer who used the word “wife” in his caption when they took to the comments section to react.

One person said, “Did they get married?” while another added: “Happy husband, happy house. Both people matter.”

Another user chimed in: “I think they’re married now?”

Despite all the marriage theories, Britney took to her own Instagram to share a short clip of what Sam got her for Valentine’s Day.

In the video, Britney, 40, shot a table decorated with numerous pink flowers around a single covered flower like in the classic film Beauty and the Beast.

She captioned it, “My fiancé Sam is the sweetest gift giver.”

MAN AND WIFE?

This isn’t the first time Sam has called the cheerleader his “wife” and roused fans.

In December, he paid tribute to Britney on her 40th birthday in a post, writing, “I call you Leona because I admire your relentless strength, I am inspired by your beautiful heart.

I celebrate your smile that lights up my world. Every day is your birthday, my queen. Happy first birthday to my wife.”

Once again, followers were quick to react as one person claimed, “It’s perfect for getting married on or before your birthday! Looks like a government building, possible escape.”

Another added: “Wife? When? Congratulations!”

BABY TIME?

Children may also be in the couple’s future, as over the holidays, Sam had a very revealing answer when asked what his plans were for Christmas.

He simply said, “Make babies,” before adding, “Make lots of babies.”

Britney already shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November when Judge Brenda Penny ruled it was over, giving the hitmaker control of her life for the first time since before 2008.

The star has been much more vocal since then, calling out various members of her family, most notably her younger sister, Jamie Lynn.

