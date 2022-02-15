Bobby Lashley, future project for WWE?

2021 was perhaps the most successful year for WWE’s African-American talents, because throughout those 12 months, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair and Big E carried the great titles of their respective divisions. The comparisons, however, between reigns, are hateful, with a Big E who was never really presented as a top-level Superstar, despite his status as WWE Champion. Quite the opposite of Lashley.

After an excellent first stage in the McMahon Empire, “The All Mighty” finally saw his work rewarded by returning to the company, and today he is already twice the maximum monarch, with regular television prominence and an image of power almost up to par from that of Brock Lesnar, whom he defeated at Royal Rumble and against whom he will defend the medal this Saturday along with five other Superstars in the Elimination Chamber.

► Booker T and his source

It should be remembered that Lashley defeated Lesnar thanks to the decisive intervention of Roman Reigns, and it is possible that “The Beast” redeems himself in Elimination Chamber and conquers the WWE Championship again. Would Lashley then lose his aura, being relegated?

Brad Gilmore and Booker T discussed such a possibility under the recent edition of ‘The Hall of Fame’ podcast, but the ex-WCW was not concerned. According to a certain source, the relevance of Lashley will continue in the long term.

“I’m going to tell you something. I have a source within WWE. I have a source inside and they are building Bobby Lashley to be something special in the next two or three years. I would not overlook Bobby Lashley and what he is going to do in the future in WWE. “I know that Bobby Lashley is being set up to do good things. You can see what’s going on around Bobby right now and you can see a big difference in Bobby Lashley’s current aura.”

Booker T often likes to play games with his podcast listeners, so the credibility of his words should be taken with a grain of salt. In any case, it seems feasible that as long as Lashley maintains his excellent physical condition, he will exercise like Goldberg for the not too distant future, precisely now that it is rumored that “The Myth” will hang up his boots after Elimination Chamber.