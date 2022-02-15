Blue Cross option? Oscar Romero, Ángel’s brother, is looking for a new team

The twin of one of Cruz Azul’s latest signings has not played an official match since last August 28.

Angel Romero He stayed in Mexico City and did not make the trip with the rest of the Cruz Azul squad to Canadian lands. The Paraguayan midfielder had problems with his Visa and will not be in the first leg of the Concachampions round of 16 where the cement squad will meet next Wednesday, February 16 at F.C..

The native of Asunción saw his first minutes with La Maquina on the previous date, and little by little it is expected that he will adapt to the rhythm of the team to be an important piece in the scheme of John Reynoso. But beyond the good feelings that he has left since his arrival at La Noria, his brother -and his twin- Oscar, has taken some press pages from him.

And it is that this Oscar Romero is without a team and his name began to be related to Cruz Azul. Everything arose after a kind of tradition was known in the Romero family, where they seek, in most cases, that the two brothers end up defending the same colors.

The last antecedent of this particular event occurred in the ranks of San Lorenzo, where both shared costumes for two tournaments. However, Oscar Romero has not played an official match since last August 28, so he is looking for a new team for this start of the year.

Romero has the letter of freedom under his arm and is free to join any club without prior transfer payment, so his possible signing for Cruz Azul is not a remote possibility, unlikely? Perhaps, but not remote.