Billie Eilish didn’t shade Travis Scott after stopping the concert to help a fan

ads

Multiple reports alleged that Billie Eilish had criticized Travis Scott during his recent concert. However, sources tell PopCulture.com in an update that “there was no shade” directed at the rapper. TMZ’s initial story reported that during Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” tour, which is currently underway, the “Bad Guy” singer noticed a fan experiencing a health issue during her concert in Atlanta. Eilish noticed that the woman was having trouble breathing and she stopped the show until she was helped.

Eilish soon figured out that the woman who was having trouble breathing needed an inhaler, so Eilish gave her the one she had on stage. After it became clear the woman would be fine, Eilish joked, “I wait until people are okay before I continue,” leading some online to believe it was an attack on Scott, who had resumed performing when 10 people they were crushed. death at his Astroworld concert last November after the crowd took to the stage. However, according to the source, the comments he made were completely unrelated.

Eight of the ten victims were pronounced dead the night of the concert. The ninth victim, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, was pronounced dead on November 10. The 10th victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who succumbed to his injuries on November 14. The other victims are Jacob Jurinek, 21. ; John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Franco Patino, 21; Axel Acosta, 21; Rudy Pena, 23; Madison Dubski, 23; and Danish Baig, 27. In addition, more than 300 people were injured in the scuffle, with 25 requiring hospitalization.

Scott now faces a $2 billion lawsuit. TMZ reports that attorney Thomas Henry is representing 280 plaintiffs and the lawsuit has been filed against Scott, Drake, Live Nation, NRG Stadium and others. The lawsuit alleges that fans were “incited into a frenzy” during Scott’s performance, causing a deadly surge onto the stage.

According to the lawsuit, festival management failed to take adequate steps to ensure the safety of concertgoers. “Defendants set out to make an exorbitant amount of money from this event, but chose to cut corners, cut costs and put festival-goers at risk,” the filing read, explaining the $2 billion requested sum. .

ads