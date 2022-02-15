Beijing 2022: What happened to the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and why will she compete without the right to a medal? – Clear Brand

February 14, 2022 | Claro Brand Writing

In case of kamil valieva is not over yet and in the midst of the debut of the women’s singles figure skating program The judges hearing his case ruled that the skater will be able to continue her participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Given this decision, the The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) determined not to carry out the flower and medal delivery ceremonies involving Valieva.

The delivery of medals is still being disputed in the corresponding courts, due to this situation the points record Kamila set in the short program will also be under review until new notice. But, what is happening in figure skating? Why is the situation not determined? Is it okay for Valieva to compete despite testing positive for that test? Here we share the information that has been released Until now.

What happened to Kamila Valieva?

The 15-year-old athlete has been in the spotlight from the team competition in figure skating to the becoming the first woman to execute a quadruple jump at an Olympic Games, it was also essential piece for the Russian Olympic Committee to get the gold medal in this competition, the medal ceremony was scheduled for a day after the competition, on February 7, but that was when it was announced that Kamila had tested positive for doping control, so it has been postponed to date.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reported that the 15-year-old skater and favorite to win gold in the individual competition does not have to be provisionally suspended before a full investigation. The court ruled in his favor in part because he is a minor, or a “protected person” subject to different rules than an adult athlete. “The committee considered that preventing the athlete from competing in the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm in these circumstances”, indicated the general director of the TAS Matthieu Reeb.

When was the anti-doping test carried out?

Positive test results were taken on December 25 in St. Petersburg, where Kamila Valieva won the Russian National championship, that sample took about six weeks to be analyzed and for that reason is that, although the skater has tested positive, investigations continue and it has been determined that he can still compete in Beijing 2022.

The positive test of this sample was released on the day the medals were scheduled to be awarded, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, RUSADA indicated that on Friday, February 11, she was informed that the delay of the test was due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as laboratory staff were sick or isolated. CAS also noted fundamental issues of fairness in its decision, the fact that had passed anti-doping controls in Beijing and that there were “serious problems with the timely notification” of the positive.

What drug did Kamila Valieva test positive for?

The Russian figure skater tested positive for trimetazidine, a medicine that is used to treat angina pectoris, but that in controlled doses it can improve the endurance of high-performance athletes. Athletes under the age of 16 like Valieva have more rights under the anti-doping rules and are not normally held responsible for taking prohibited substances by being persons protected by the code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Any future research will revolve around his personal equipment, such as eTrainers, doctors and nutritionists. This drug is in the WADA list of prohibited drugs since 2014 in the category “hormonal and metabolic modulators”.

Why would the Russian Committee not receive their medals?

The Commission of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that is in charge of dealing with matters related to the winter fair determined in its resolution to lift the provisional suspension for doping of the athlete and will be able to compete in the next test, before this, The IOC Executive Board ruled not to hold flower and medal ceremonies involving the Russian figure skater.

The IOC stated that “It would not be appropriate to hold the medal ceremony for the team figure skating event as it would include an athlete who, on the one hand, has a positive A sample, but whose anti-doping rule violation has not yet been established. In the event that Valieva finishes in the top three competitors in the women’s singles skating competition, no flower or medal ceremony will be held.”

The medal won by teams, as well as any others won by Valieva, could still be withdrawn when the investigation is concluded, all these questions will be investigated separately by the same RUSADA, which took the sample in Saint Petersburg, although WADA shall have the right to appeal any decision of the Russian bodyas WADA also wants to investigate the skater’s team.

When does Kamila Valieva compete?

The 15-year-old skater will compete this Tuesday, February 15, in the women’s individual short program of figure skating at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, The event will begin at 4:00 a.m. Central Mexico time from the Capital Indoor Stadium. In Colombia it can be followed at 5:00 a.m., while in Argentina it will start at 7:00 a.m. and you can follow live and exclusively through MARCA Claro and Claro Sports.

