Banks bet on financing used cars

In the midst of the shortage of new cars due to the lack of semiconductors throughout the world, Mexicans have not been left with the desire to change vehicles and decided to opt for used cars, so that financing, particularly from private banks, has turned to that segment.

According to data from the National Baking and Stock Commission (CNBV), at the end of 2021 the automotive credit granted by banks reached a total of 144 billion pesos, a drop of 7.6% compared to a year earlier.

However, according to statistics from the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) and JATO Dynamicslast year brand bank and financial credit for pre-owned grew 14% compared to 2020.

Although it is not the best time for this important industry, which consequently is reflected in a lower placement of credit, banks continue to finance the purchase of cars.

Banorte reported as of the fourth quarter of 2021 a total of 12 thousand 73 pre-owned financed, equivalent to a portfolio of 3 thousand 368 million pesos, with an increase of 25.2% compared to 2020.

In the case of BBVAin 2021 it financed 119 thousand 698 pre-owned cars, with which it obtained 23.8% of the market, which represented an increase in placement of 0.1% compared to 2020.

The result is the consequence of a differentiated offer strategy, with rates from 10.99%, as well as digital processes in alliance with partners for the placement of credit online through their platforms.

The agility in the contracting process is one more differentiator of BBVA: “In less than 30 minutes, a customer will have a response to his request,” explained the director of Automotive Banking of BBVA Mexico, Víctor Rojas.

The main banks that operate in Mexico detected from the crisis of electronic components that customers wanted to continue buying cars, but they turned to the second-hand segment.

Since the end of 2021, Scotiabank highlighted that, in its case, granting a car loan is totally indistinct, whether it is for a year-old or used car.

“Where there has been a very important change is in the car part. With the problem in the supply chains due to the lack of chips, the workforce, what has happened is that instead of financing new cars we are financing pre-owned cars”, explained the general director of Scotiabank Mexico, Adrián Otero.

“People have a propensity to check pre-owned cars, and we are supporting that. At the end of the day, if the customer wants to buy a new or pre-owned, it’s the same to me,” she noted.

According to Administrative Record of the Light Vehicle Automotive Industry (RAIAVL), released by Inegi, in January 2022, 78,585 light vehicles were sold in the domestic market, a negative variation of 3.8% compared to the same month of 2021.

Thus, while some users looking to buy a new car are choosing to be part of waiting lists, where their cars will take between 2 to 6 months to arrive, but a pre-owned market has also been favored, which has kept a segment afloat of credit that has prevailed weak in the days of the pandemic.

“The pre-owned market is a branch of the automotive industry that has been little explored in Mexico; however, due to the global panorama, it is time to turn to our side and bet on what a preowned can bring to Mexican families, since it not only responds to the need for a means of transportation, but can mean a source of employment for some users”, said the director of operations and sales at OLX Autos México, Jesús Garza.

Collateral damage

The drop in car sales in Mexico continues to affect insurance sales. According to figures from the National Insurance and Bonding Commission (CNSF), at the end of 2021, 108 billion pesos were registered in car insurance, a decrease of 4.9% in real terms, due to lower sales of new cars in Two decades.

