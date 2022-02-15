Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie reads Ye while spreading a rumor about her and Mac Miller amid a feud between Pete Davidson.

kanye-west In the last two days, I have shared a series of posts calling pete davidson Instagram and each other also happened to be linked to an old rumor about former comedienne Ariana Grande. Yi’s post with the caption “No Comment” explains why Ariana broke up with Pete, and now the singer’s brother Frankie Grande is reacting to the same thing.

Kanye’s post was from another account that claimed Pete sent his intimate photos with him. Ariana Grande ex Mac Miller to prevent them from getting back together. The publication claimed that this was the reason Ariana broke up with Pete.

According to TMZ, Grande’s brother Frankie recently spoke about the same thing, confirming that he had never heard the rumors true, and also added, “Kanye likes to stir a bowl, so nothing he says surprises me.” Frankie further concluded that he is sending the best to Kanye and his family, as well as Pete and everyone else involved in his recent drama.

Amid all of this, Pete Davidson has yet to officially address Kanye’s posts attacking him. A leaked message shared by West claiming to be from Davidson appears to tell Yi that she will never stand between him and his children, also adding that she hopes they can reunite one day. [his kis]. Although there is no confirmation as to whether the script is actually Pete’s, the SNL star has yet to comment.

Also read: Kanye West Lakes private conversation with Pete Davidson. Ariana Grande and Mac Miller fight