Ariana Grande announces the deluxe edition of ‘Positions’ with four new songs | Music

More Ariana Grande? Yes please. The pop star intervenes in social networks to cheer up the cold month to her followers with a tweet which titled “happy february” accompanied by three suggestive images that make us think that there will be a deluxe edition album by positions.

The first, a small television on which you can read the date of January 29 at 7:32 PM, the second, a mirror that refers to his collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat in 34+35and in the last one, the track list of what this deluxe edition would be.

The artist climbed the list of songs with four of them, new additions, crossed out. These themes will be the deluxe musical gifts that appear to be arriving sometime this month. Obviously, the memes of his followers They showed that everyone, absolutely everyone, has tried to decipher what is behind the stains.

In some of the tweet of the fandom say that they can read Dua Lipa between the collaborations, that one of the songs is called ‘Worst Behavior’, while others read BTS as an option. We will soon know if they have succeeded!

The original disc of positionswhich is his sixth studio album and which gave continuity to Thank U, Next, was launched last October 2020 with great success. The collaboration of the three piece of women was incorporated later and we assume that it will be part of this new musical project of the American.