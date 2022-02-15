“Anxiety Rings”, Do They Really Help Manage Stress?

So-called “anxiety rings” can be a way to calm people’s emotions. | Photo: Internet.

In the market there are pieces of jewelry known as “anxiety rings” who assure they can help reduce stress and anxiety, but is this true? Chivonna Child, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic in the United States explains it.

What are “anxiety rings”?

An “anxiety ring” is literally a jewelry ring to use on the fingers of the hand, which is made up of a series of circular beads that can be rolled around the circumference of the piece with the help of another of the fingers.

It can be found in different types in a wide variety of metals, designs and customization.

The “anxiety rings” are the cousins ​​of the fidget spinnersa toy designed with a ball bearing in the middle that allows users to rotate or spin the object between their fingers.

The purpose of both elements is to help relieve anxiety making the user concentrate on them and not on any idea, task or situation that is causing them anxiety.

However, in the case of “famous” pieces of jewelrythese gained the most popularity through TikTok, where content creators are constantly sharing tips, tricks and tricks on how to live a healthier life.

How to use them?

Anxiety rings are easy to use. It is enough to place one of them on a finger, “wait” for the moment to use it. When the person feels anxiety, they should concentrate on spinning the beads.

Do anxiety rings work?

Yes, “anxiety rings” do workassures Child, since by turning the beads on the ring people can help calm themselvesas they serve the function of distracting people from their thoughts. So that can be considered a thought redirection techniquesaid the expert.

“Anything you do that distracts you from thinking about what makes you anxious can help. “It’s a kind of technique where you can redirect your thoughts.”

However, despite the fact that the mental health specialist considers that “anxiety rings” can be a good tool to combat anxiety and stress, also highlights that people may need to find other ways to control their anxiety.

This is because anxiety can become a problem when it overrides people’s logic.

“We can have different kinds of anxieties that can turn into phobias. It can turn into generalized anxiety, where we don’t really know where the anxiety is coming from, but it exceeds what the situation requires.”

Therefore, Childs warns that “anxiety rings” are not a cure, although it is an option to calm down in stressful moments.

What is anxiety?

Anxiety disorders are a type of mental health conditionwhich can be understood as a feeling of fear, dread, and unease, according to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Between his most common symptoms are included:

nervous feelings

Panic

Afraid

sweating

rapid heartbeat

Data from the Cleveland Clinic reveal that lAnxiety is one of the mental health conditions in the United StatesIt is believed to affect at least 40 million people.

Some others ways to help relieve and treat anxiety, recommended by experts, are:

Meditation

Exercise

Deep breathing

support systems

self care

Therapy

Medication

How does anxiety affect humans?

Anxiety can affect different moments of a person’s life. Among the most common forms of interference are difficulty concentrating, experiencing sweating, heart palpitations, and having trouble sleeping.