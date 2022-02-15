Andrés Guardado surprised Hugo Sánchez and all of Mexico after the victory of Betis

The Mexican midfielder left an astonishing figure in Betis’ last victory

February 14, 2022 8:10 p.m.

This Sunday the Real Betis Balompié team won a great away victory, beating Levante 2-4 at the Ciutat de Valencia. Those led by Manuel Pellegrini maintain the good momentum of the season and their third place in the La Liga standings is no longer a coincidence.

Thanks to the goals scored by Nabil Fekir (14′ and 49′), Édgar González (29′) and the Portuguese William Carvalho (42′), the Betis won a great victory against the Garnets and won three important points for their aspirations for the next season. Levante managed to discount in the game thanks to the double of Daniel Gómez (43′ and 47′) but they were not enough in a game in which they also lost Roberto Soldier by expulsion (74′).

In the case of the Mexican midfielder Andrés Guardado, the captain of the ‘Tri’ was not a starter in the Verdiblanco team but Pellegrini gave him space on the pitch as of minute 66′. His presence at the Ciutat de Valencia meant for Guardado his 500th match in his professional career, just a few weeks ago he surpassed Hugo Sánchez and his 497th European appearance.

Saved will have the opportunity to continue increasing his number of matches next Thursday, when his Real Betis visit Russia to face Zenit Saint Petersburg for the 16th final in the Europa League and then host Mallorca in the league next weekend .