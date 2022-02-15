Andrés Guardado highlighted the attitude of José Juan Macías for leaving Mexico to try his luck in Getafe

The captain of the Mexican National Team highlighted the value that the youthful striker had in trying his luck in Europe.

Andres Guardado, captain of the Mexican National Teamcame out in defense of those who criticize José Juan Macías for trying his luck at Getafe in Spain, for which he asked young people to follow the example of the Chivas striker.

“The JJ Macías thing I applaud a lot, it did not go well, but whoever had the courage to try it, to try it, is to be applauded more than criticized. I wish that many more young people had that hunger and desire to want to prove themselves and want to grow individually,” the Betis footballer explained to Fox Sports.

The striker of Sacred Flock tried to fulfill his European dream when emigrating during the summer of 2021 towards the Spanish League, where he could not gain a foothold due to a series of muscle injuries that led to the early completion of the loan.

Macías is one of the Mexican strikers with the best records in history, because at just 22 years old He already has 38 goals in the First Division in his personal accountin addition to experience in National Teams in various categories.

When will JJ debut with Chivas?

Even if the exact date has not been disclosed in which Marcelo Michel Leaño’s coaching staff will be able to count on José Juan Macías, it is expected that with this week of work he will be available for Saturday against León, although that will be determined by the institution’s physical trainers area.