America protested the arbitration of Luis ‘Alberto’ Santander

With an extensive two-page document, the directive of the America protested this Monday by the arbitration of Louis Henry Santander and his assistants, after last Saturday’s game, where the Eagles they came out with the victory against the Guerreros in the Santos Modelo Territory despite being affected by several decisions.

Santiago BathsPresident of the Coapa club, posted on his Twitter account the images of both documents, in which they express their concern about the “inability” of the whistler and his refereeing body, for four plays that, according to them, were poorly qualified.

The first is the elbow of Allan Cervantes on Álvaro Fidalgo, which caused a cut in the mouth of the Spanish player, and which was only sanctioned with a yellow card. The directive in this document also requested the suspension of a Cervantes game “for physical assault”.

The referees were repeatedly neglectful in sanctioning actions that extremely violated the game against @ClubSantos.

Another “aggression” was also highlighted, this one by Ismael Govea about Mauro Lainez and a smack of Jordan Carrillo about Richard Sanchez. On both occasions they point out that the game continued without fouls being called.

Another clear play that was not sanctioned as it should have been a handball by the Santos defender, Ulysses Rivas, in their own area, after a control of Fidalgo, that should have merited a penalty immediately, at minute 54.

“Through this, we express our concern about the inability of the arbitral body headed by Luis Enrique Santander AguirreMarco Antonio Bisguerra, César Arturo Cerritos, Fernando Hernández and Michel Alejandro Morales, to adequately sanction actions within the field of play that endanger the physical integrity of the players”, states the statement.

‘Skateboard’ in the name

Curiously, in the letter of the Eagles there was an error in the wording when changing the name of Luis Enrique’s whistle to ‘Luis Alberto‘.

“This time not only the referee, Luis Alberto Santanderinappropriately decided to sanction the play only with a yellow card,” says the document on the second occasion in which it refers to said whistle.

They blow up Baños

The ‘negative’ side of the protest shared by the sports director of the America is that azulcrema fans took the opportunity to express their discontent with his management and asking for his departure of the leadership.

The azulcrema fans have been emphatic in expressing their annoyance with the President of the club, although from the top of the club and from Televisa there is trust towards Baños.

