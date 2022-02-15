Amaury Vergara experienced his first Super Bowl thanks to his relationship with the Rams

Midtime Editorial

Amaury Vergarapresident and owner of Chivasattended his first NFL game in the Super Bowl LVI which was held at the SoFi Stadium, which he attended to support the Los Angeles Rams, the winning institution with which have a business relationshipand in which he intends watch your team play soon.

Since mid-January, both organizations have exchanged social media posts under the banner “Go horns first”a sample of the relationship took the businessman to visit his Californian partnersin a relationship that has a lot to give.

“I would go with the Rams, we are sister institutions with Chivaswe have to support them to the death,” said Vergara before entering the building and in an interview with Telemundoalso a business partner of the rojiblanco team.

Would you take Chivas to SoFi?

The director also advanced the possibility that the Sacred Flock will have a match in the venue that

cost 5 billion dollars

and that it was built by Stan Kroenke, owner of the Rams.

“The stadium is wonderful. we are going to do it very soon, that’s where we arewould a classic be good?” he commented.