Amanda Seyfried, James Norton Face Marriage Crisis and Ghosts in New Horror Film

By Hanna Rantala

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) – Amanda Seyfried and James Norton play a young couple whose marriage and life fall apart when they move into a haunted house in upstate New York in the supernatural thriller “Things Heard & Seen”.

Based on the novel “All Things Cease to Appear” by Elizabeth Brundage, the Netflix film tells the story of Catherine and George Claire, who leave Manhattan and move to the small town of Chosen with their 4-year-old daughter after a George is offered a job teaching at a nearby university.

Catherine gives up her career to support her husband and focus on turning an old farmhouse into a family home, with the help of two local orphans who seem very attached to the house.

With George growing more distant and enjoying the attention of his young students, Catherine soon finds herself isolated and frightened by unexplained events in her new home.

It is Seyfried’s second horror film in a year after the 2020 film “You Should Have Left.”

“It’s my favorite genre. It’s never enough,” Seyfried, known for the “Mamma Mia!” movies, told Reuters.

“It’s a supernatural thriller but (…) what appealed to me so much was that I got to play one half of a really, really dysfunctional marriage,” he added.

Norton said the film, set in the 1980s, touches on issues that are relevant today.

“There’s something about his journey that unfortunately, particularly in light of #MeToo in recent years, shows these types of men being threatened by women (…) shows women sacrificing for that man. And that just doesn’t have meaning. It’s very old-fashioned,” the actor said.

“This is like the horror version of that, when an incredible young woman sacrifices her life for the monster of the man she ends up marrying,” she added.

“Things Heard & Seen” is written and directed by filmmaking couple Shari Springer Berman and Roberto Pulcini, who set out to “honor the spirit” of Brundage’s book while drawing inspiration from the “dramatic and eerie” landscape of the Hudson Valley.

Once filming began, they discovered that the creepiness wasn’t limited to scenery.

“The house we shot in had a lot of unexplained sounds and we often had to stop filming and send someone up to the attic to see what was going on in there,” Pulcini said.

“Things Heard & Seen” premieres globally Thursday on Netflix.

