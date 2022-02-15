Alfredo Talavera forgot about Toluca

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.14.2022 13:09:00





after 11 years defending the cabin Toluca, Alfredo Talavera left the team for the Pumas amid controversy and claims by the choricera fans in 2020. The 39-year-old Mexican has become an undisputed university student, however, He would have already forgotten his time in the capital of the State of Mexico.

In the last days, some netizens they gave bill that him goalkeeper had erased from instagram all the Photographs related to the Toluca. The goalkeeper left through the back door and this action is just one more sample of the complicated episode.

But nevertheless, He still has a photo where he wears the Toluca uniform. The goalkeeper of the Pumas did not want to delete from his social networks the day he was with a legend of the Red Devils, Mr.Fernando Corontoto whom he dedicated a few words: “The first person who trusted me from the first day. QDEP, I will always remember him as a great person and with a great phrase ‘let not even the wind pass’. Always with a smile. Thank you for all”.

Apart from this photograph with Fernando Corona, Talavera he left no trace of his time in the crimson teamwho did not want to agree to their economic claims, which is why they decided to send him to the UNAM Pumas.

Despite the complicated situation, Talavera continues to be at a high level in Liga MXsomething that university students greatly appreciate. Since he arrived in 2020, the goalkeeper has played 19 gamesof which, on six occasions he has kept zero.