Alexa Bliss participates in the celebrations prior to Super Bowl LVI



The Super Bowl is one of the most important and well-known sporting events in the United States. which every year is followed by millions of viewers. As expected, this year’s edition was a star-studded event. The SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was filled with celebrities, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was in charge of presenting the teams. Stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Ludacris and Joe Montana, among others, were also present.



WWE was present at the event for the first time since 1999through a commercial video of WrestleMania 38. But that was not all, since Alexa Blisswho made an appearance under her real name, Lexi Kaufman, He was also part of the pre-match festivities.

Pat McAfee hosted the “FanDuel $200K Superstar Showdown,” in which Bliss took on the Super Bowl legend and former Dallas Cowboys player emmitt smith in a game of air-hockey to the best of three rounds. Bliss scored a total victory, winning in just two rounds by 7-5 and 7-4. The WWE superstar shared the keys to her triumph after the game:

“The keys to success? Not looking Emmitt in the eye, because every time I looked into his eyes I was intimidated. That’s when he scored a goal for me.”

Alexa Bliss continues to undergo therapy on Monday Night Raw shows. As fans continue to wait for her return to the ring, Alexa has asked them to be patient as the story unfolds. At this point, she can only wait to see what the future holds for one of the most important female superstars on the WWE roster.

