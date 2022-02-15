According to Forbes, these are the celebrities who earned the most in 2021 – Entertainment – Culture

Forbes just released its list of the top-earning celebrities of the past year, and Bruce Springsteen closed out 2021 quite well, selling the publishing rights to his recorded music and creations, “including 11 multi-platinum albums and five gold singles, so sources say it was almost $500 million” which was given to him by Sony Music.

This puts him at number 2 of the highest paid of 2021, “behind the director of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, Peter Jackson, who raised 600 million dollars after selling part of his visual effects company for 1.6 billion dollars last November.

The publication adds that Springsteen was not the only musician who did good business. Also “Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Neil Young, who raised a combined $500 million before taxes, enough to each earn a spot in this year’s rankings.”

Also featured are Jay-Z, Dwayne La Roca Johnson and Kanye West, “who all cracked the top five with their own nine-figure sums, most earned not from rapping, producing or acting, but from selling champagne, tequila and tennis.” .

Taylor Swift, at No. 25 with $52 million, “earned most of her money re-recording albums she first released a decade ago.”

Others on the list and what they earned in dollars are:

Trey Parker and Matt Stone ($210 million), Paul Simon ($200 million), Tyler Perry ($165 million), Ryan Tedder ($160 million), Red Hot Chili Peppers ($116 million), Reese Witherspoon ($115 million), Chuck Lorre ( 100 million), Sean Combs ($90 million), Dick Wolf ($86 million), Howard Stern ($85 million), Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane ($82 million), Shonda Rhimes ($81 million) and Neil Young ($80 million). ).