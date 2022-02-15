A young Russian is facing jail time for planning to blow up a federal building in Minecraft

Nikita Uvarov, a 16-year-old Russian teenager, is facing five years in prison for trying to blow up the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) building in the Minecraft universe. He is accused of carrying out training for terrorist activities through the video game and there are two more young people involved in the matter, although they have been acquitted after agreeing to cooperate with the investigation.

The case took place in Kamsk, Siberia, where the three young men were arrested in 2020 accused of distributing pamphlets supporting a Moscow anarchist activist who was on trial for hooliganism at the time. One of the pamphlets was placed in the local building of the FSC, former Soviet KGB, which alerted the police.

All three defendants are teenagers.

Minecraft is the most popular block-building video game, developed by Mojang Studios

The authorities tapped the phones of the teenagers, who were only fourteen years old at the time of their arrest. The police then found out that they had plans to blow up an FSC building created in the video game Minecraft. As collected by the Moscow Times On the phones they found videos and images of the youths making explosive devices and throwing Molotov cocktails.





Initially, the young people were going to be tried for participation in a terrorist organization, charges that were finally withdrawn due to lack of evidence. The young Nikita Uvarov assured before the Kamsk military court that, if he entered prison, he would do so “with a clear conscience and with dignity”. He pleaded not guilty and assured that “I am not a terrorist, I am not guilty.”

Minecraft, Microsoft’s virtual world, is the best-selling video game in history Third parties

The young Uvarov also recounted in front of the court the pressure to which he was subjected by the authorities during the investigation, assuring that at no time did he plan to blow up any building. “For the last time in this court I want to say: I am not a terrorist,” the teenager concluded. It is not the first time that Russian security forces have persecuted teenagers they consider to be dissidents, nor is it the first prison sentence for it.





In August 2020, three young activists were sentenced to prison for belonging to the anarchist group ‘New Greatness’, which allegedly seeks to conspire against the Putin government. In February of that same year, seven young anti-fascists were sentenced to between six and eighteen years on charges of conspiracy and terrorism. Some of them claimed to have been tortured with electrodes and beatings in order to get their confession.