A woman broke Elon Musk’s heart for this reason

Elon Musk Not only is he a genius when it comes to technology, but his love life has been in the public eye ever since he rose to fame. He has had many partners and has even been married three times and his circle says that only one of those women was his great love.

The tycoon’s first formal relationship was with Justine Wilson, whom he met when they were both students at Queen’s University. He invited her out for ice cream and they quickly fell in love with her, until they sealed that love with a marriage in the year 2000 and six children, one of whom died shortly after being born of sudden death.

Talulah Riley: Elon Musk’s great love

Elon Musk and Justin Wilson divorced in 2008 and, a few months later, he met British actress Talulah Riley, who worked on the films Pride and Prejudice (2005) and St Trinian’s (2007). Both were in a bar in London, he was on business and she was leaving a gala, and the crush was at first sight.

“There he was with his giant smile and talking to me about colonizing Mars. He was showing me all these pictures on his phone: ‘This is my rocket,’ ‘This is my electric car.’ I thought he was a little crazy, in a wonderful way.” said Riley, who was 22 at the time.

The couple married in 2010 in Scotland, United Kingdom, and she later moved to California, United States, to live together. Talulah Wilson helped him raise his five children and developed a good relationship with Justine Wilson, who once indicated that she liked the actress very much.

Elon Musk he fell completely in love with the way his wife wanted to put the family together, since he previously only contacted Wilson through his assistant. However, her relationship with Riley ended in 2012 and she wrote on Twitter: “It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day.”

During those separate months, the Tesla CEO was rumored to have had a fleeting romance with actress Cameron Diaz, who had bought an electric car. But the love of Elon Musk towards his ex-wife was so great that he asked her to try again and they remarried in 2013.

The relationship did not improve as they thought and, with a broken heart, Elon Musk He filed for divorce soon after, but withdrew it. It was Talulah Riley who finally took the strong initiative to divorce for the second time and for good, and the marriage officially ended in 2016.

For the tycoon, the British woman was someone very important in his life and his closest people assure that it was his true love. The separation was made on good terms and today they have a great bond, she even gave an interview when Rolling Stone magazine was doing a profile of Musk.