A billionaire says he will go further into space than any other human in the last 50 years

Jared Isaacman will be the commander of the SpaceX mission baptized as Polaris Dawn, which is expected to take place in November or December of this year.

American billionaire and astronaut Jared Isaacman says he will soon go farther into space than any other human in the last 50 years, he said Monday on NBC’s Today show.



“We are going to go further into space than humans have gone since the last time we walked on the Moon,” said the 39-year-old man, referring to the flight he will carry out with a SpaceX ship, a company founded by Elon Musk.

Who will accompany him?

Although there is still no specific date for the first unmanned orbital test flight of the Starship ship, it is believed that it could take place in a few months, while the mission itself, baptized as Polaris Dawn, would take place in November. or December.

Isaacman, who will go as commander, will be accompanied by Scott Potee, veteran pilot US Air Force fighter. Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX operations engineer, and her colleague Anna Menon will complete the crew.

“I think it’s natural to feel butterflies [en el estómago]but I have a lot of faith in the SpaceX team,” Menon said when asked by host Tom Costello if they were nervous about what lies ahead.

“inherent risk”

For his part, Poteet stated that they will be prepared for the mission. “We are going to start training here very soon. There is an inherent risk in everything we do,” she admitted, without elaborating. “I’m so excited to see what the vibe is like!” Gillis commented on her part.

Last September, Isaacman was part of Inspiration4, the first SpaceX space mission with an all-civilian crew. It was carried out aboard a Crew Dragon ship and consisted of a stay of several days in low Earth orbit, during which a series of scientific experiments were carried out.

The mission raised some 240 million dollars for the St. Jude pediatric hospital, located in Memphis (USA), a medical center specializing in the investigation and treatment of childhood cancer and other terminal illnesses.

