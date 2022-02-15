7 out of 10 citizens approve of AMLO’s revocation process: Mitofsky Consultation

On April 10, 2022, Mexicans will have the opportunity to participate for the first time in a consultation of revocation of presidential mandate, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It is an exercise that will allow knowing the opinion of the citizens to determine the anticipated conclusion in the performance of the person holding the Presidency of the Republic, from the loss of confidence, according to the INE.

In accordance with Consult Mitofskyseven out of 10 Mexicans want this process to be carried out to see if the President Lopez Obrador he must stay until the end of the six-year term (in 2024) or if he must finish his term this year.

The demographic study carried out in February by Consult Mitofsky details that among the people interviewed who They qualify the mandate of López Obrador as positive, 84% do want this consultation to be carried out. Of that same segment, 90.8% consider that with this referendum “will show again that people love him“.

As for the people who they disapprove of the president, 44% responded that they do want this exercise to be carried out. Of that percentage, eight out of 10 people explained that they want the consultation the end of the mandate is decided Lopez Obrador’s presidential

The polling house directed by Roy Campos explained that among the people who answered that they do not want the consultation to revoke the mandate41% explained that exercise is “very expensive” and “the result is already known.” Meanwhile, 38.8% said that they are against carrying out this democratic exercise, because “they do not want López Obrador to leave.”

Consulta Mitofsky detailed that the majority (64.6%) of the people who approve of López Obrador’s performance in the Presidency of Mexico, expressed the opinion that they do not want this referendum to be held because they do not want AMLO to leave. Meanwhile, the majority (84.4%) that disapproves of the President is against the consultation to revoke the mandate due to the cost.

After the signed petition of 3% of the citizens registered in the Nominal List of Electors to carry out the mandate revocation process was accredited, the National Electoral Institute (INE), organizer of this exercise, published the call on February 7.

The INE explained that the consultation exercise will be covered with the available budget, which is 1,567 million pesos, and plans to install around 57,000 voting booths, a third of the nearly 160,000 that are provided for by the Mandate Revocation Law.

The question that will appear on the ballots and that was determined by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) will be:

“Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or continue in the Presidency of the Republic until his term ends?”

Citizens will cast their vote for one of the two options:

That the mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence, or

That he continue in the Presidency of the Republic.

Polling hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The representations of the political parties may exercise their right to vote in the board of directors of the voting booth in which they are accredited.

Mexican citizens residing abroad may also exercise their right to vote electronically via the Internet.

The official results of the mandate revocation process will be exclusively those made known by the National Electoral Institute and, where appropriate, the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF).

