We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Medical school is a lot of work. It is physically, mentally and emotionally demanding. More if we add the clinical experiences and thoughts you have about your future after medical school.

However, regarding the Day of Love and Friendship, we leave you a selection of films to fall in love with Medicine again.

5 movies to fall in love with medicine again

The African doctor (Welcome to Marly-Gomont, 2015)

Directed by Julien Rambaldi

It is the story of Seyolo Zantoko, a recent Congolese doctor who accepts a vacancy as a rural doctor in a French town where black people were unknown. So Seyolo will have to make an effort to gain the trust of his patients and the acceptance of the inhabitants of Marly-Gomont. The tape reflects that dedication that doctors show every day to carry out their profession regardless of the conditions in which they may find themselves.

The Doctor (Der Medicus, 2013)

Dir. Philipp Stölzl

Adaptation of Noah Gordon’s bestseller. It tells the story of Rob Cole, a boy who loses his mother to a mysterious illness, this fact makes him sensitive and he promises to become a doctor to understand illnesses and defeat death. The film is set in 11th century England, when medicine was an uncharted and magical science. Rob travels to Persia to study with the great physician Ibn Sina and on his journey to knowledge he meets friendship and love. The film also addresses the importance of good medical judgment and why the phrase “there are sick people, not diseases” should not be forgotten.

Miraculous Hands (Giften Hands: The Ben Carson Story, 2009)

Dir. Thomas Carter

A film that shows that with effort and dedication, even when everything seems to be going against you, you can reach the top. The film deals with the life of Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon of great fame and international prestige of the last century (1961 to 1987). It is a story of overcoming that also shows that it takes time and patience to understand the vocation of medicine, until all that remains is to be passionate about it.

The rules of life (The Cider House Rules, 1999)

Dir. Lasse Hallström

Wilbur Larch is a doctor who is in charge of an orphanage where he adopts the young Homer Wells to whom he shares his medical knowledge, he trains him empirically. Larch thinks Wells would make a brilliant doctor, but he, as a child who grew up in an orphanage, just wants to get out and see the world. So along the way he goes through certain experiences that make him rethink if leaving medicine is really the best decision of his life.

The doctor (The doctor 1991)

Directed by Randa Haines

Jack Mackee used to be an aloof and cold doctor until it’s his turn to be the patient when he’s diagnosed with cancer. He then understands the role of the sick because he will have to endure poor service, humiliation, long waits and bureaucratic procedures to which the sick are subjected. It is a story that allows the doctor to reflect on the attitude he takes as a health professional.

