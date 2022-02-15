10 love triangles of celebrities and royalty

If any human relationship is complex, love relationships tell everyone else “Excuse me.” Love is complicated and we know it. But it’s fair to say that things get worse when those involved are public figures whose romances and love decisions are under the gaze of the whole world. There is no privacy.

If they start a romance, we know it. If they kiss, we have photos. If they break up, we ask them about the details of their breakup. And if they cheat, the world eats them alive (whether they cuckolded you or you cuckolded them). So speaking of February 14, a day that celebrates love but is actually full of pain and anguish, we remember some of the most notorious love triangles.

Before we start, we omit from this list classic Hollywood infidelities with babysitters. In truth, we could make a whole list of actors who cheated on their wives under these circumstances like Ethan Hawke, Ben Affleck, Jude Law and Gavin Rossdale. Clarifying this, here we tell you about 10.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid – Russell Crowe

Meg Ryan was America’s Sweetheart in the ’90s. The woman starred in all the romantic movies that were successful. So that her marriage to Dennis Quaid, another star and heartthrob of the time, was a media darling. However, after 9 years of marriage, it was all over.

The reason? The romance Meg Ryan started with Russell Crowehis co-star in proof of life by Taylor Hackford. The actors are supposed to have fallen in love while filming the film, and by the time they started promoting it, the romance was already well known in the media. So when it was released and the box office was a disaster, the same director blamed the protagonists and their passionate affair.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as Rupert Sanders

This is the millennial love triangle. It is not true. But it was the most notorious in recent years to the extent that the former president of the United States put his spoon into the subject. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart formed the most media couple after their role in the saga of Twilight.

Everything seemed to be going from strength to strength until Stewart was cast as Snow White in Snow White and the Huntsman alongside Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth. While the tape was being filmed, Leaked images of the actress kissing director Rupert Sanders, who was married. After that, everything fell apart not only in the filmmaker’s marriage, but also in Kristen’s relationship with Robert.

Beyonce and JAY-Z – Becky

Beyoncé is one of the most spectacular women in the world. And when she married JAY-Z, they became one of the biggest and most impressive marriages in the music industry. So it was quite a surprise and a shock when Queen B hinted that the rapper had cheated on her with a certain Becky.

There were already rumors that he had cheated on her, but it was lemonade the album that confirmed it with the song “Sorry” where he sings “He better call Becky with the good hair”. Some bet that it was Rachel Roy or Rita Ora, but both denied the accusations. Then JAY-Z released the record 4:44 where many believe he apologized to his wife with the song that gave the album its name.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston as Angelina Jolie

We know this love triangle by heart because after 17 years, people are still talking about what happened. But let’s go in parts. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were THE Hollywood couple. After several years of dating, they decided to get married and between red carpets and paparazzi photos, everything looked pretty good between them.

But in 2004, Pitt began filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie. Before its premiere, rumors spread of a romance between the protagonists that was denied on several occasions. But shortly after, Aniston filed for divorce and Brad and Angelina’s relationship went public.

After 6 years of relationship, and following Pitt’s adoption of Angelina’s children plus the birth of their three children, they married in 2011. But in 2016 they parted ways in a somewhat turbulent way. As for Aniston, she was related to some famous people like John Mayer. But it was not until 2015 that she married Justin Theroux, whom she divorced in 2018.

Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese – Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese started dating at the turn of the millennium, and after four years of courtship, they were married in 2005. But after a year of marriage, the burlesque artist filed for divorce. The reasons were not known, but shortly after that, Manson started dating Evan Rachel Woodwho was called a “home breaker” during this time.

But infidelity was not the only thing that led Von Teese to the separation, but also the singer’s addictions. Manson and Wood publicly began their relationship in 2007 and ended in 2010. In 2021, the actress revealed that she was a victim of domestic and sexual violence at the hands of the singer.

Lady D and Prince Charles – Camilla Bowles

This is one of the most infamous and tragic love triangles. Diana was the people’s princess, loved by the world, a fashion icon and an activist who went outside the rules of the crown to carry out her royal duties and her position as a mother. Everyone saw her and she was charming, so it was a surprise to find out that her husband, Prince Charles had been cheating on her for a long time with a close family member, Camilla Bowles.

Before the marriage of Diana and Carlos, the prince had a relationship with Camilla. And from what has been said, he never got over it. So during his years of marriage to Diana Spencer, he maintained his relationship with the woman. Diana knew it, and that caused her physical and mental health to deteriorate in the public eye. In 2005, 9 years after his media divorce with Diana (and 8 years after her death), he married Camilla.

Laura Dern and Billy Bob Thornton as Angelina Jolie

Laura Dern and Billi Bob Thornton were in a relationship in the late 1990s. It was in 1997 when they started dating. Dern was coming off a breakup with Jeff Goldblum, and Thornton had several failed marriages and a long list of romances. But they took a chance and In a short time they moved in together.

Laura Dern had to travel for a new movie, ditto Thornton. Only this one had Angelina Jolie as a co-star. in no time, they began an affair and were married in Las Vegas. All this happened without Laura Dern’s knowledge. In an interview he said “I left our house to make a movie, and while I was in the dark, my boyfriend got married and i never heard from him again“.

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow – Soon-Yi Previn

The relationship between Woody Allen and Mia Farrow is quite complicated, because it involves more than a romance or infidelity. But a lot of talk and talk that includes accusations of child sexual abuse. In the 1980s, the director and actress began dating. Mia had six children, some biological and some adopted. After her split with Andre Previn, she adopted Moses Farrow on her own.

They never married or lived together, but during their 12-year relationship, Mia adopts Dylan Farrow, a process Woody never participated in. Two years later, in 1987, Their first child together, Satchel Farrow, was born. (Pulitzer winner for his work on the Harvey Weinstein report). A few years later, Allen adopts Moses and Dylan.

Things got complicated in 1992 when at the beginning of that year, Mia Farrow discovered nude photos of her daughter Soon-Yi Previn (adopted with Andre) in Woody Allen’s apartment. At that time, the woman was 21 years old. That same year, according to Farrow, her daughter Dylan told her about the abuse her father committed against her. For August 1992, Allen and Soon-Yi went public with their relationship. In 1997 they got married and to date they are still together.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe as Abbie Cornish

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe met on the set of Cruel Intentions from 1999. From there they began a relationship that brought with it a solid marriage and two children. But after seven years together, in 2006 the couple announced their separation from a infidelity committed by the actor with one of his coportoagnists, Abby Cornish in Stop Loss.

Phillippe and Cornish spent four years together, and in 2010 they separated. A year later, the actor had a son with his partner Alexis Knapp. Witherpoon had just won the Oscar when their divorce began, and in interviews he has said that It was one of the most difficult stages of his career.

Serena Williams and Common-Drake

In 2012, it became known of a personal conflict between Common and Drake. How did we know? For some songs that both artists released throwing hints and things like that. Rumors always circulated about what it was, but it was not known until Common revealed the reason: Drake messed with his girlfriend, Serena Williams.