◉ RESULTS HERE of TODAY’s Millionaire Jackpot: which number won on Monday, February 14

TODAY’S Millionaire Jackpot IS ABOUT TO BEGIN. It will be issue No. 967 corresponding to Monday, February 14. How and where to watch the transmission LIVE AND ONLINE and at what time is it carried out?

The winning numbers for the Ecuador Lottery Millionaire Jackpot are 10 23 15 10 20 02 22 25 05 07 21 and the horse was the winning mascot.

◉ The Millionaire Jackpot is played IN MINUTES TODAY Monday February 14th is about to be drawn. It will be from 21.00 Ecuadorian time. The numbers that fell and results can be checked AT THE END OF THE NOTE or by CLICKING HERE.

+ CLICK HERE to see the results of the Millionaire Well and the National Lottery

The schedule of the draw Millionaire Jackpot is stipulated for 21.00 Ecuadorian time. Meanwhile, the National lottery will be raffled at the same time.

The first of them is one of the most played lotteries in Ecuador. Every Monday the draw takes place starting at 21.00. The jackpot does not have a previously determined amount, but a percentage of the proceeds is allocated.

+ PAST DRAW | Millionaire Well: Results and winning numbers Monday, February 7 in the Ecuador Lottery

As far as the National Lottery is concerned, the draw takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. All results will be available by CLICKING HERE.

Millionaire Well: result and winning numbers for TODAY Monday, February 14 | Draw 967

The winning numbers for the Ecuador Lottery Millionaire Jackpot are 10 23 15 10 20 02 22 25 05 07 21 and the horse was the winning mascot.

This draw will be held from 9:00 p.m. in Ecuador. All results can be checked by CLICKING HERE.

Schedule of the draw of the Millionaire Well of TODAY in the National Lottery of Ecuador

This draw will be held from 9:00 p.m. Ecuadorian time. All the results and winning numbers can be found MAKING CLICK HERE .

Millionaire Well: schedule of the National Lottery draw

The draw time for the Millionaire Well is stipulated for 9:00 p.m. Ecuadorian time, although it usually starts a few minutes later. Meanwhile, the National Lottery will be drawn at the same time.