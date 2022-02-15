◉ RESULT HERE | Cundinamarca Lottery TODAY, Monday, February 14: Results HERE last draw

In a few hours the draw for the Cundinamarca Lottery will take place and the results of Draw No. 4581 for TODAY, Monday, February 14, can be seen HERE. Find out where to follow LIVE and ONLINE the broadcast and the jackpot.

The Draw No. 4581 of the Cundinamarca Lottery it will be TODAY Monday February 14th

This Colombia draw takes place every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a combination of numbers. The jackpot will go to the player who has matched all the numbers.

The highest prize in the Cundinamarca Lottery is 3,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco is for $200 million, then there are others of less value.

Once the draw is over, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca Lottery.

Cundinamarca lottery: results and winning numbers for TODAY, Monday, February 14

This draw will take place at 10:30 p.m.

Cundinamarca lottery: how much can I win with this draw from Colombia

The biggest prize in the Cundinamarca Lottery is 3,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco is for $200 million, then there are others of less value.

At what time and on what days does the Cundinamarca Lottery draw take place?

This draw for Colombia takes place every Monday at the same time: starting at 10:30 p.m.