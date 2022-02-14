You can now download the new GCam 8.4 optimized for your Xiaomi – Xiaomi News

After discovering other variants such as the NGCam, the new GCam 8.4 is now available for download and installation on a wide variety of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices. A new MOD of the famous Google Camera application, which brings with it certain new features.

For many, installing a GCam on their mobile devices is essential, especially when you want to maximize the photographic qualities of these in low-light scenarios. Its numerous parameters, as well as its night mode, make the GCam the best alternative to the Xiaomi camera.

With this new version, it integrates all the functionalities of the previous versions, also adding support for new mobile phones. In addition, the GCam 8.1 brings with it new working algorithms, new adjustment options and new options for video stabilization.

Download GCam 8.4 on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO

This new port comes from the hand of BSG and has been developed especially for Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, LITTLE X2, POCO X3 NFC Y POCO X3 Pro. Even so, it works on a wide variety of devices, so we recommend you try it on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO and judge its stability and performance for yourself.

To download this new version you can do it from this link. After downloading it, you will only have to install GCam 8.4 as if it were any other application. Once done, you will have two camera applications on your Xiaomi; the official and this new GCam.