Yai Ariza: the Cartagena native who has danced alongside Lil Nas X, Katy Perry and Rihanna | Pop culture

Yainer Jose Ariza – Yai Ariza He was born in the El Paraguay neighborhood, in Cartagena de Indias, and started dancing since his childhood. In her neighborhood she was part of latindancean urban dance group directed by Ander Rhenals.

In latindanceHe spent his days training and dancing. He did so until he was 16 years old and with this group he participated in many events in Cartagena and in national championships in Pereira, Medellín and Bogotá.

But his goal at that time was to be part of Peripherythe company of Lobadys Pérez, who had created ‘Ciudad Movil’, a cultural center where the great artistic talents of Cartagena met.

The opportunity came when Periferia launched a call for a project called Cendance, that brought together photography, art history and different styles of dance, which allowed them to win a scholarship from the Ministry of Culture. Yai was invited to be a part of this project.

“I started to practice more technically contemporary jazz and ballet. My life at the age of 16 changed completely, not only in dance, but in the way of seeing my city, the people, recognizing my possibilities and opportunities. We began to travel a lot, the company was one of the best in Colombia, we went to Brazil, Panama, Mexico, Bolivia, and I was with them for 3 years, until I was 20. Then a tour to Asia came out, a festival in Tokyo and Vietnam” Yay account.

During that time he alternated with the company, he also directed and created with his best friend Henry Zúñiga, Brown Diamondan all-female dance group, and worked on music videos, shows, and events.

In 2019, he went back on tour to Asia and with the money he received, he went to the United States and settled in Los Angeles. She started training, but she felt that she needed the warmth of the people and the food, she missed Colombia, so she returned to the country.

Upon his return he undertook a tour with Periferia, he was in Europe, Poland and Lithuania. When he returned he decided at the end of 2019 to return to Los Angeles, but this time to stay, in order to have up-to-date papers to work and an agency to represent him.

Things happened and he stayed, in 2020 during the time of confinement he dedicated himself to training and preparing himself physically and mentally to receive proposals. In January 2021 they gave her the residency and she began to get work.

The first job was with Lil NasX, was part of tour, the BET Awards show, among other performances by the American singer. She was also at Rihanna’s Fenty show, and was part of Rihanna’s music video. When I’m Gone by Alesso and Katy Perry.

He was achieving something that seemed impossible for his parents, they thought that the only way to achieve personal and economic goals was with a university career, but Yai insisted on dancing as something that not only satisfied him, but was his life decision.

His parents separated and it was a time that helped him individually find their support, showed them that dancing was a great responsibility, that he took it seriously. He for a long time he danced all day, listened to music and watched videos of dancers from Los Angeles, dreamed of it and made it real.

Yai Ariza in the video clip ‘When I’m gone’ by Alesso, Katy Perry // YouTube screenshot

“One looks at people from there as something unattainable, but being here I realized that I am up to the task, I realized that I could be just like them, I was filled with a lot of confidence, they saw me and invited me to many more things , recordings, video clips. They wanted me at that time but I couldn’t work for the roles, it was a moment of making connections, of being social and making myself known, being the individual that I am, being Latino and Colombian, from salsa, champeta and all those things that make us unique” affirms Yai.

Inglewood, California – December 03, 2021, Lil Nas X at The Forum in Los Angeles during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball. // Photo Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The big leagues of dance in Los Angeles have a very high professional level, many dancers from adolescence take acting, singing, gymnastics classes, but Yai came prepared to add his style, learn and discover. One of his premises is to continue experiencing different types of things, to move forward, not to stay in the same.

He signed with an agency in Los Angeles, this helped him protect himself at work and legalize contracts on large projects. On his last trip to Colombia, in January 2022, he learned that there are now agencies in Cali and Bogotá. Little by little, she is professionalizing the scene of dancers, schools and event producers.

Your participation in Charm from Disney It is a project that makes him proud. One more Colombian within the team of the outstanding films of the American production company. He worked for three months on the choreography to get the references the film needed. “One of the most important things for me is to be able to represent what identifies me, I had the privilege of working in Charm, this film is putting us in the eyes of the people in another way, from our culture, the representation of how we are, our hair, our music, the colors” says Yai.

Although each project adds to his experience, what is truly important for Cartagena is to ask himself: what will his participation bring him? What will it add to his life? The response with Lil Nas X was complete. “It was not just being on stage, Nas is black, gay and is giving a very important message to the world and I feel represented there, I am black, gay and I am also an artist, migrant, Latino and many things, all that he puts of the community, there are other sides that interest me, not just dancing. I would like to stay in people’s memory in another way. We are a group of black men, gay being ourselves, literally that is the definition, the choreographer is also gay, black, from Atlanta and we are like a family, in the way we dance we feel that we belong there, it is not a job, we are all together. We are 8 dancers, the singer, the choreographer and the choreographer’s assistant and I baptized them “The dolls”. The dancers in the show are something very representative, people applaud us, we are not doing a choreography and that’s it, we are all a group, “says Yai.

He has stated this in several interviews, for him it is about ‘raising his voice’ through dance, the freedom to express with the body what cannot be said with words, being a model for new generations. During his time in Colombia, he was in workshops in Cali, Bogotá and La Guajira, in the latter, he was able to appreciate that despite the difficulties people want to create, express themselves and get ahead.

Be in the Savage X Fenty from Rihanna It was something that he never imagined, it is a place where only the best of the year go. As a dancer he managed to “cock” one of the most desired spaces in the medium.

This is just the beginning, Yai will continue to conquer stages. She’s always on the go and she’s adamant about training, when she’s working on a project the rehearsals are four and eight hours long. “I am always hungry, nothing is enough, I am always making something up, I never sit still. There is a mantra for me: ‘if I don’t move, things from the outside don’t reach me’, I create the energy myself, I call that type of thing, that I always see myself in movement” concludes Yai.