WWE deleted a tweet about John Cena at halftime of the Super Bowl

It is not the first time that WWE manages to appear at the break of a SuperBowl, but this year, the company had more presence during the evening, because the presentation by The Rocka figure that will inevitably always be related to McMahonland, was added a commercial promoting the broadcast of WrestleMania 38 on Peacock paid for by NBCUniversal.

Enormous so much the one that WWE points out, commented like this by Stephanie McMahon via Twitter.

«Very ‘cool’ to watch the WrestleMania season during Super Bowl LVI! What a great match and half time was fiery! 48 days remain until WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium and a sneak peek of WrestleMania 39 next year at SoFi Stadium! Everything looks amazing!”

► Hip-hop is not played

Although there was some setback for the American giant. WWE wanted to join the celebration of hip-hop that was scheduled in the “Halftime Show” of the match, where rap legends such as Dr. Dre or Snoop Dogg performed, with a clip of the song “My Time Is Now” by John Cena … which minutes later had to be deleted.

The reason? Numerous negative responses from fans, who considered it disrespectful to place Cena on the same plane as said artists, almost entirely African-American (except Emimen), since the purpose of such a performance was to also honor the black culture of the United States. Clarifier, for example, what was written by LeBron James.

