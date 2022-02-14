With Tom Holland: Uncharted and Nathan Drake arrive at Fortnite on February 17

Nathan Drake and Chloe Fraserthe protagonists of the successful game Uncharted adapted to the big screen, now they will have their custom skins for Fortnite, the popular battle royale title from Epic Games. This update will be available on February 17thone day prior to the film’s theatrical release in the United States.

In this way, the players Fortnite will be able to use the characters of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s Endand also at cinematic depictions of the game. In addition, as usual in these Epic Games agreements, players will be able to customize the skins to their liking.

Epic Games had several film adaptations in its extensive catalog of skins, the customizations that players can choose to participate in Fortnite games. At the time they were sarah connor and the T-800 of the Terminator saga, in addition to the different Marvel Universe holdingslike Captain America, Iron Man and Thanos, among many other characters.

Uncharted fans will also be able to choose versions of the characters from the video game saga within Fortnite.

At the same time, it is worth remembering that Spider-Man came to Fortnite last December, when the film starring Tom Holland came to theaters with the installment Sin camino a casa. In this way, the interpreter of the spider man repeat your participation in the Fortnite universe, this time as the young bounty hunter Nathan Drake from Uncharted.

Uncharted is the action and adventure film based on the popular video game series that has five installments for PlayStation. In this film adaptation, the cast is made up of Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas and Sophia Taylor Ali.