With more than 160 million copies sold, it has already outsold entire sagas like Assassin’s Creed or Resident Evil

Anyone would say that we repeat ourselves more than garlic, but there is a video game that insists that we talk about it. GTA V has done it again, it has surprised with its sales figures that have not stopped increasing since was launched in that distant 2013.

Up to three generations of consoles will have seen Los Santos work on their systems and the welcome to PS5 and Xbox Series promises to offer a major facelift. Be that as it may, the 160 million sales invite reflection and, above all, comparison. It is clear that it has already been among the best-selling games of all time, but if we put it together with complete franchises, Trevor himself could laugh at Ezio Auditore.

So, here is the list of franchises and sagas that have generated the most sales throughout history. GTA V It is among them and its legend tells us that in a while it will have climbed a few more positions.

GTA V vs historical franchises

GTA V: 160 million units. The aforementioned, the one responsible for us being here. Trevor, Michael and Franklin are largely to blame for this success, but make no mistake. The goose that lays the golden eggs really is in GTA Online, with Los Santos receiving more and more content.

Assassin's Creed: 155 million units. Ubisoft has found itself with a mine in its hands and has exploited it as much as it wanted and more. Far from suffering from success, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the franchise's biggest hit.

Need for Speed: 150 million units. Step on the accelerator, take the impossible curve and be the first to the finish line. A simple manual to follow and that conquered the community, especially more than a decade ago. The latest titles haven't been all that convincing and we need EA to steer the course again.

Sonic the Hedgehog: 145 million units. The blue hedgehog has tried to turn Sega's original idea around in order to adapt to the 3D format, but has not yet succeeded. Regardless of this, its bluish wake shines brightly in the Olympus of the industry.

Madden NFL: 130 million units. The recent passing of John Madden served as a reminder that the sports franchise that bears his name has not stopped gaining yards. It may not be the most popular outside the United States, but there it knows no other motto than victory.

The Legend of Zelda: 125 million units. Who's called Link, not Zelda! A very common conversation against the newbies of Hyrule, who only know that there are many dangers in the world and that it is best to carry a sword.

Resident Evil: 123 million units. We are not talking about eight deliveries only, but we must refer to derivations such as Revelations or Outbreak. resident Evil it goes far beyond Raccoon City and shows no signs of slowing down.

NBA 2K: 121 million units. As was the case with FIFA , at some point there was debate with NBA Live. For 2K this is not a game, he got his act together and completely devastated his rival, who has dissolved like a sugar cube.

Star Wars: 119 million units. Of course, the film saga created by George Lucas gives a lot of revenue and video games are not unknown territory for Luke, Obi-Wan and company.

Pro Evolution Soccer: 112.5 million units. Konami has done what it does best in recent years: let its franchises die. eFootball 2022 has been crowned the worst game of 2021 and the future looks very dark.

As you can see, we are talking about colossal and practically absurd figures. Rockstar’s title surpasses franchises such as decades of history and well-known commercial brands on its own. It is very close to reaching final-fantasywith 164 million units, and rubs with the tips of the fingers to Mario Kartwith 164.43 million units.

The objectives to be achieved

Of course, a lot to breastfeed for GTA Vbut still there are mastodons that look over him. A certain mustachioed character is not missing from the list, as well as classics from yesterday and today. Be careful, some figures are scary.